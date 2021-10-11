World’s Largest Bitcoin Mining Maker Will Stop Serving Chinese

Bitmain, the world’s largest manufacturer of bitcoin mining equipment, announced this Sunday morning (10) that it will no longer deliver its products to customers residing in mainland China.

Although it is based in the capital Beijing, Bitmain decided to stop serving the domestic market due to increased crackdown on the cryptocurrency industry by the Chinese government, which in late September released more plans to combat mining and outlawed any activity related to the cryptocurrency trade. bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

“Strictly complying with local laws and regulations is the operating principle that Bitmain has always followed. As of October 11, 2021, we will stop shipping Antminer to mainland China, except for Hong Kong and Taiwan,” the company said in the note.

The manufacturer warned that Chinese customers who still have machines to receive, should contact the Bitmain team to think of alternative ways to purchase the products.

The company also highlighted in the statement that the change is a “response to the Chinese government’s carbon neutral policy”, signaling that this is also one of its concerns. In November, Bitmain promotes in Dubai the “World Digital Mining Summit 2021”, to discuss alternative clean energy mining with the industry.

Bitmain’s international operation continues

While today’s announcement is negative for Bitmain’s business, the direct impact on the company’s cash may not be as significant as most of the mining farms the company serves had already left China in May, when the government began industry repression.

While domestic sales accounted for 50% of the manufacturer’s revenue in 2017, according to The Block, Bitmain’s dependence on the Chinese market had been declining since the end of 2020 amid increased mining in North America.

Since then, major industry miners such as Marathon Digital Holdings, Core Scientific and Argo Blockchain, based in the United States and Canada, have stepped up their purchase of Antminers, Bitmain’s high-performance ASIC.

The company also started to expand its operations to other countries and in July, opened a physical store in Turkey.