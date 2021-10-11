Would goal of Cuca points give title to Atltico in previous years?

Cuca estimates that Atltico, if they score 75 or 76 points, will tend to win the Brazilian Championship. The coach’s calculation is based on previous editions of running points with 20 clubs (as of 2006). And it makes sense: in the 15 already played, the score would be enough for the title (see the gallery above – if it doesn’t work or doesn’t appear for you, refresh this page or click HERE ).







No Brazilian runner-up in the current format of the competition reached 75 or 76 points. The best second place in history was Santos in 2019, with 74. Therefore, the goal set by Cuca would be enough to take the cup.

Other runners-up with high scores were Grmio (2008), Atltico (2012) and Flamengo (2018), with 72.

“If I knew, I’d say what the score was, but who knows (laughs). What can we do is the experience of having played almost all Brazilians with straight points”, began Cuca, in a statement after this Saturday’s 3rd victory 1 about Cear, in Mineiro, for the 25th round.

“So, you make an average. You have 114 points to play. If you score two points per game on average, you will have 66% success, which will generate around 75, 76 points. This is an average that you make for the championship. Generally, the teams that get this score are champions,” he added.

Leader, Atltico has 53 points – 23 less than the 76 projected by Cuca to, who knows, win the dreamed national title. There are 42 points in dispute (referring to 14 games, as the team played 24 times).