Xuxa laments deaths by covid-19 and asks: ‘Sign the impeachment now’

Xuxa Meneghel, 58, protested against the 600,000 deaths by covid-19 and criticized Jair Bolsonaro’s (non-party) government in a post on social media this afternoon. In a series of photos, the presenter compares the number of deaths with the capacity of the Maracanã stadium and a Boing 747, an aircraft that has already had a record in passenger capacity.

“It’s no use saying it’s the fault of the covid, journalism, the world that criticizes ‘him’. When will people see that they’re being deceived? Sign the impeachment now,” he wrote in a publication. In the images, the Federal Government logo still appears with the satire: “Funeral Government: My specialty is killing”.

In late September, Xuxa also defended Bolsonaro’s impeachment. In another publication, she asked questions about information about stocks, medicines and vaccines that were not used by the Ministry of Health. “Do you know who pays for this? do we take this person out of the government?”

“Why haven’t you signed the impeachment petition yet? (It’s no use saying I’m a PT, because I’m not, it’s no use saying I miss the Rouanet law, because I’m not considered a culture and so I can’t use it, even if I want to …then, sign now)”, he concluded.

Criticism of managing the pandemic in Brazil also came when ex-boyfriend Luciano Szafir was hospitalized with covid-19 in July. At the time, Xuxa criticized the delay for the vaccine to reach the country.