“You’ll see what Tite will do with these guys”

With a performance below expectations, the Brazilian team was in a goalless draw against Colombia, in Barranquilla, for the 5th round of the Qualifiers. Echoing the game on the program “Canelada”, on Rádio Jovem Pan, former player Vampeta projected a future, and argued that two players should soon lose space with Tite.

Quoting Renan Lodi, who failed in the Copa América, and was never called again, Vamp stated that when Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino appear succinctly in the Old Continent, Tite will “scatter” Gabigol and Everton Ribeiro, both athletes who defend the colors of the Flamengo, and are being called up for the selection.

“You guys are going to see what Tite is going to do with these guys. You will see what will happen with Everton Ribeiro, with Gabigol. When Philippe Coutinho takes two kicks, he doesn’t want anything out there, bye Everton Ribeiro. Firmino just taps Liverpool twice and it’s not cool, forget about Gabigol”, fired Vampeta, five-time champion with Brazil in 2002.

With 28 points added to a possible 30, the Brazilian team is “with one foot” in the next World Cup, having a lead of six goals in relation to Argentina, which occupies the second place. After the commitment before the Uruguayans, the Brazilian team will still play more games in 2021, one of them against the hermanos themselves, on neighboring soil.

