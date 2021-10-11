Young man is attacked by a group of fans in Bairro Benfica, in Fortaleza; video | Ceará

A 23-year-old young man was attacked by a group of fans dressed in shirts alluding to Fortaleza Esporte Clube, in Bairro Benfica, in Fortaleza, this Saturday night (9). The action was recorded by a witness.
According to the Military Police, a team from the 3rd Company of the 6th Military Police Battalion was called by the Integrated Security Operations Coordination (Ciops) for an incident of bodily harm. The motivation would be a confrontation between rival fans of Fortaleza and Flamengo. According to witnesses, the victim was wearing a T-shirt from the Rio team.
The video shows the young man surrounded by several men kicking and punching him. It is possible to hear a person shout for “take it”, and when he is already surrendered, a man shouts “kill, kill”. The victim, whose identity was not revealed, was rescued by an ambulance from Samu and taken to a hospital unit.
The victim was surrounded and attacked by men dressed in the Fortaleza Esporte Clube shirt. — Photo: Reproduction
The PM conducts searches to be able to identify and locate the suspects, who fled the scene before the agents arrived.
This Saturday, Fortaleza faced Flamengo’s team at Arena Castelão, in the capital of Ceará, for the 25th round of the Series A of the Brazilian Championship. The red-black carioca beat the lion by 3 to zero.
