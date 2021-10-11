Yuri “introduces” himself to Inter fans, makes three, asks for music and becomes one of the top scorers of the Brasileirão | International

Before the match, Yuri Alberto revealed that he was looking forward to performing for the first time in front of the public in Beira-Rio. He fed the dream of scoring to celebrate with the fans.

The attacker did not fulfill his wish because he was hanging, but made up for it in another way. He scored three in Inter’s rout by 5-2 over Chapecoense and became one of the top scorers in Brasileirão.

– I would like to thank God for what I have lived at Inter. I am very happy. Three more goals there. A great first half. The teacher skipped a beat. Very happy with the audience’s return. Result couldn’t be better – he told Inter’s official channels.

Shirt 11 didn’t need a lot of time to give the presents a show. He only played the first half and was substituted at half-time. But it was enough.

Opportunistic, Yuri opened the scoring in the first minute, when he caught João Paulo’s rebound on Patrick’s kick. During the celebration, he jumped over the plaque, took off in a dash and looked like he was going to meet the crowd in the stands, but it was a false alarm.

Yuri has 10 goals in Brasileirão

Colorado extended with Taison shortly thereafter, completing Patrick’s pass. However, Sunday was really Yuri’s. At 35, he received from the colorado captain at the entrance to the area, gave a left-handed touch and, with the right, kicked to overcome Chape’s goalkeeper.

Sovereign, Inter followed on top. And, four minutes later, he made the fourth. With whom? Yuri Alberto, of course. Moses starred in a great play on the left and crossed. Mancha, when trying to move away, made a mistake and sent him on top of the attacker, who kept it.

Anyway, had the time come to celebrate with the fans? No. Yuri stuck out his tongue, shook out his shirt and showed Inter’s badge. Mauricio jumped on top of his friend, while Rodrigo Lindoso walked with the ball to the hero of the game. Shirt 11 kissed it and held it up to show the fans, as if it were a cup.

Colorado standout Yuri Alberto asks to keep the game ball

In a frenzy with performance, the 20-year-old kept the ball in tow as he aimed at teammates on the bench. He ran and jumped with the other players, excited. After the affection, Yuri threw the ball to assistant Osmar Loss, who kept it.

Yuri doesn’t surprise me. It works a lot. He’s a very good person, a top scorer, a number 9 with a lot of future. He is only 20 years old, with personality, intensity and determination. I have no doubt that he is a very good player” — Diego Aguirre, Inter coach

The ambitious top scorer would hit the net once more by completing Víctor Cuesta’s cross. However, the goal – which would be his fourth – was disallowed after analysis by the VAR, which detected the Argentine defender’s foul at the origin of the play.

No problem. The expanded score allowed Diego Aguirre to save the team and the center forward didn’t even come back from halftime. Yuri gave way to Matheus Cadorini, who made the fifth of the gauchos. At the end of the initial stage, shirt 11 commented on the performance.

– To tell the truth, I trained one celebration only. I’m glad I made three. This crowd is wonderful. A wonderful emotion, they are motivating us a lot. Let’s continue at this pace. The proposal was to start at the top, kill the game.

Yuri Alberto in Brasileirão

23 games

21 matches as a starter

10 goals

2 assists

1796 minutes

5 yellow cards

After the duel, the scorer was asked about the three goals by the club channels. And he acknowledged that he missed going to the crowd. Yuri explained the reason: hanging with two yellow cards, if he jumped in the stands, he would be punished and would be out of the match against América-MG.

– All that’s left is to go to the crowd. I remembered it was hanging. I have to help Inter. I’ll wait for the right time to do it and go to the crowd.

It was Yuri Alberto’s third hat-trick in the Inter shirt. And as someone who scores three goals on Sunday asks for music on TV Globo’s Fantástico, the center forward had at least one wish granted. The song chosen was “Trava na pose”, funk by MC Trope & MC Rennan.