Zanzibar, land of the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2021, lived by Portuguese occupation for 200 years – 10/11/2021 – World

The Zanzibar archipelago, bathing the Indian Ocean and the birthplace of 2021 Nobel Literature winner Abdulrazak Gurnah, 73, is often described as a territory that hosted cosmopolitanism long before globalization began.

Part of this story had Portuguese participation: for almost two centuries, the territory, today part of Tanzania, was occupied by Portugal. And the European country’s interest in the region came precisely from the exchanges carried out there, since the islands of Zanzibar —Unguja and Pemba— were one of the main trading posts in East Africa.

One of the first Muslim occupations in the region, the archipelago was under Portuguese colonization from the beginning of the 16th century until the end of the 17th century. But the colonial model was somewhat different from that adopted in countries like Brazil, Mozambique, Angola and Cape Verde.

“It is far from being an effective colonization”, explains Thiago Folador, master and doctoral candidate in history at USP (University of São Paulo). “Portugal manages to exercise economic and political control, but with instability, and there are no lasting cultural impacts.”

With an occupation marked by constant looting and violence in search of control of the circulation of goods with the Indies, the Portuguese overseas empire saw resistance and came to coexist with sultans who occupied the coast of the islands and maintained a certain autonomy.

As it did in the other colonies, Portugal also brought to the region religious missionaries from the Augustinian order who wanted to convert the majority Muslim inhabitants to Christianity. Records show that, in the year 1599, around 600 people were converted in the archipelago, according to Folador.

The Lusitanian presence came to an end in the final years of the 17th century, when Oman —today only a small sultanate of the Arabian Peninsula, but then an empire of overseas borders— took control of the region. In the 1840s, Zanzibar became the capital of Oman.

Out there In Mundo’s weekly newsletter, analysis of the main facts of the world, explained in a light and interesting way.

It was at this time that the archipelago became what is now considered the largest center of the East African slave trade, although there is no consensus on how many Africans in this portion of the continent were sold by Muslim Arabs. The slavery regime gained momentum when, from the 1830s onwards, large cultures of cloves were established —an historic spice of Zanzibar.

In 1873, the then sultan, Seyyid Barghash, signed a treaty that outlawed the slave trade in the archipelago after pressure from Britain, when Zanzibar was already an English protectorate. The practice, however, only became illegal on the islands more than three decades later, in 1909.

With such cultural exchange, Portuguese domination in Zanzibar —extensive in absolute numbers, but brief from a historical point of view— is not the object of major studies, explains historian Thiago Folador. The official languages ​​of the archipelago are Swahili and English.

A report by the British broadcaster BBC showed that, on the island of Pemba, a martial dance rooted in cultural tradition —the kirumbizi— had its origins in the guerrilla training of the local population against Portuguese rule. Men and women participate in the demonstration, which involves the use of truncheons and music.

A weekly festival in the country, filled with historical cultural traditions, features the kirumbizi and also bullfights, brought to Zanzibar by the Portuguese — the practice differs from “Spanish-style” bullfighting in some ways, such as the fact that the bull cannot be killed in the arena.

The cosmopolitan embryo of Zanzibar, however, did not prevent the archipelago from also being the scene of persecution. A few months after gaining independence in 1963, the region plunged into a revolution that toppled the archipelago’s last sultan, Jamshid bin Abdullah al-Said, and persecuted the region’s Arab minority.

As a result, the archipelago joined mainland Tanzania. Today, it is a semi-autonomous region — with a different presidency and a separatist movement that, while weakened, remains active.

It was shortly after this time that the Nobel Prize for Literature Abdulrazak Gurnah —the first author of Tanzania and the second black African man to be laureate— went into exile from the archipelago and settled in the United Kingdom. The themes of colonialism, refugees and migration predominate in his works.

“Admiring Silence”, a book he published in 1996, for example, tells the story of a young man who returns to Zanzibar two decades after moving to the UK, where he married a British literary critic and worked as a teacher.

The story, in part, is similar to that of the author himself, who was only able to return to his homeland in 1984, although he kept his ties. “I go there as much as I can. That’s where I come from. In my mind, I still live there,” Gurnah said in an interview with AFP news agency.

Also born in Zanzibar was Freddie Mercury (1946-1991), former lead singer of the band Queen. Like Gurnah’s family, Mercury’s emigrated to the UK in the 1960s. The singer was honored with a museum in Stone Town, capital of the island of Unguja which was declared a World Heritage Site in 2000.

Today, the Indian Ocean archipelago of around 1.5 million inhabitants is primarily known as a tourist destination due to its idyllic beaches and historic tours. Street markets, bazaars, military forts, mosques and bars and suites on pilasters built into the sea are part of the tourist’s travel plan.