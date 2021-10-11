Zezé Di Camargo poses with her baby grandson on her farm and impresses

Singer Zezé Di Camargo delighted when he appeared with his two-year-old grandson on his farm

The singer Zeze di Camargo, from the duo with Luciano, impressed and enchanted when he appeared with his two-year-old grandson on his farm in Goiás. The countryman appeared playing in the pool with his grandson Joaquim, the eldest son of the singer’s daughter, actress Camilla Camargo, with her husband Leonardo Lopes.

Little Joaquim appeared swimming in the pool while being accompanied by Zeze di Camargo. It was Zezé’s fiancée, digital influencer Graciele Lacerda, who showed the scene. When showing the cute moment, she melted for the groom and for little Joaquim: “Look what a scene people! Look at the scene! Look how cute!”.

Zezé then said: “Dive for grandpa to see….”. And the cute Joaquim promptly obeyed, the singer then replied: “What a delight!”.

This is the first time that Camilla Camargo has also taken her youngest daughter, seven-month-old baby Julia, to her father’s farm. She also took the opportunity and took the baby to meet her maternal great-grandmother, the mother of Zilu Godoi. “I’m at my grandmother’s house, my mother’s mother, oh how happy I am to be here! She is meeting Julia! As I love these two here, this is my second mother (the actress’ aunt) and this is my grandmother, my queen!”, she said.

Camilla also showed her children’s meeting with their great-grandmother and wrote: “This photo means a lot to me. My maternal grandmother with my children. This year I lost my maternal grandfather, and this woman in the photo, my grandmother, was his companion for 69 years. First time I’ve seen her since my grandfather left and the first time I meet her and don’t see him by her side. I love you grandmother …. This moment today was very special. Grandpa Geraldo, I miss you”.

In front of the registration, Zilu, who is living in the United States and has not yet met his granddaughter Júlia, commented: “How not to love! You are very special my princess! I love you beyond infinity. I miss my God!”.

After the visit, Camilla went to the farm of Zeze di Camargo. And when she arrived at the farm, she talked a little about this first day of the tour. “Hi guys, I’m here on the farm, I’m exhausted, I couldn’t stop, I was until now arranging the children’s things, Júlia is in the crib and Joaquim is here. Joaquim what did you do today? You went in the pool and what animal did you see here?” she asked. And the little one promptly replied: “Cow! Horse!”. Camilla then explained: “Léo (her husband) was doing things with Joaquim while I was in the function because we are all going to sleep together in the same room”.

