Zilu Camargo is criticized by netizens after giving a kiss to a friend: ‘That was all it needed’

Zilu Camargo, 63, received some criticism on social media after posting a photo on Instagram in which he appears pecking a friend. In the post’s caption, the businesswoman also remembered the late presenter Hebe Camargo, stating that this is one of her ways of showing affection.

“As our late Hebe Camargo used to do!”, he wrote in the caption. The presenter, who died in September 2012, was known for giving pecks to guests on her talk show. “When we are friends, sisters as a gift from God! That’s our long way! Friends forever,” Zilu wrote.

As a result, some internet users attacked the ex-wife of singer Zezé de Camargo. “I’m past it”, a user reacted. “Disappointing,” pointed out another. “Now I’ve seen it all, that’s all it needed,” left a third.

See the photo of Zilu Camargo giving her friend a kiss:

