Zodiac: serial killer portrayed in film may have been identified

Apparently, the famous Zodiac Killer, portrayed in the 2007 David Fincher film, has finally been identified. According to the The Case Breakers, a group of more than 40 investigators, including journalists and military intelligence officers, Gary Francis Poste, who died in 2018, reportedly acted as a serial killer in the 1960s.

It is worth noting that the official investigation of the murderer was filed in 2008 by the authorities involved in the case, mainly due to lack of evidence. However, the team of Case Breakers resumed searches for the Zodiac’s identity by analyzing new forensic evidence and other evidence already collected by the police.

In the film, the atmosphere of tension runs through all the scenes, especially those that deal with the murders. Gradually, some clues are thrown on the screen and suspects appear in interrogations.

The production started from the novel written by Robert Graysmith, character of Jake Gyllenhaal, who at the time was just an illustrator hired by the newspaper San Francisco Chronicle and became completely interested in the subject. Actor Mark Ruffalo, who also starred in the film, expressed his interest in the case on social media.

Check out:

I’ve been down this road before. They made a movie about it. Maybe…maybe not. Every few years someone says they figured if out. Let’s hope they got the guy. #Zodiac https://t.co/XUcYUzE7gA — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 6, 2021

Zodiac: Learn more about the serial killer who terrorized San Francisco Bay

In all, 14 victims of the killer were recognized. However, in the letters sent by the perpetrator to local media, he claimed to have killed 28 people between December 1968 and October 1969. Despite this, the case is quite complex, as only five deaths were confirmed by the police.

Using encryption features and cryptic puzzles of an ambiguous nature, Zodiac has become a target of intense searches over the years. With the announcement of Case Breakers, some entities that were directly involved in the case have expressed their discontent with the recent findings, including the Riverside Police Department’s Homicide Summary Cases Unit.

According to the division, in a note released by Fox News, the murder of Cheri Jo Bates, one of the victims the group attributes to Gary Francis Poste, is not related to the crimes of the Zodiac.

“We understand the public interest in these [casos de] unsolved murders, but all investigations into the Zodiac must be referred to the FBI,” they pointed out.