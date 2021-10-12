25 years after the death of Renato Russo: remember the singer and composer’s career and life – Culture

For 25 years, the striking, poetic and deep voice of Renato Russo was silent. The singer and composer, owner of songs like Eduardo and Monica, It’s Early and Parents and sons, died prematurely at age 36, on October 11, 1996, after a long career in the band urban Legion and, above all, with a life full of memorable moments.

Even with these more than two decades of absence, Renato is still celebrated for his songs with strong lyrics, which speak to various audiences. It’s the indignation of What country is this, the choked cry of Parents and sons, the love story with ordinary people from Eduardo and Monica or even the love-musical epic of Western Caboclo.

Below, to celebrate Renato Russo, remember the main moments of your life and work:

Before being Renato Russo

Despite being known as a rock icon in Brasília, Renato Manfredini Júnior — or, simply, Renato Russo — was born in Rio de Janeiro, on March 27, 1960. He lived there until he was six years old, on Ilha do Governador, in the North Zone of the city, when he moved with his family to New York. It was only in 1973, in his early teens, that Renato arrived in Brasília with his family. Until entering the world of music for good, he did a little of everything: he studied English and, shortly thereafter, became a language teacher. In addition, he worked as a radio announcer, presenting jazz and Beatles programs.

bone disease

At the age of 15, in Brasília, Renato went through a difficult time when he was diagnosed with epiphysiolysis, a bone disease. For the treatment, he had to implant three platinum pins in the pelvis, and then he went through a difficult recovery: he spent six months in bed with almost no movement and the recovery of movement lasted more than a year and a half.

the new name

It was precisely during this period of recovery that Renato had the idea of ​​retiring Manfredini and adopting the artistic name Renato Russo. According to him, it was a tribute to the Englishman Bertrand Russell and the French Jean-Jacques Rousseau and Henri Rousseau.

Begin of carreer

Five years after arriving in the Brazilian capital, in 1978, Renato Russo met Fê Lemos. This meeting was the seed that was missing to start a band: Aborto Elétrico. With a clear influence of American punk rock, the band achieved some recognition in the region of Brasília, integrating Turma da Colina, a movement of bands from the Central Plateau created during this period. But a fight between Renato Russo and Fê Lemos ended up putting an end to the group and opening space for the Legião.

urban Legion

With the early end of Electric Abortion, Renato Russo he joined Marcelo Bonfá, Eduardo Paraná and Paulo Guimarães — and later with Dado Villa-Lobos taking over the group’s guitar — to form the band urban Legion, in 1982. In that decade, they released some of the most played songs on radio of the period, such as It will be, 1985; Eduardo and Monica, 1986; What country is this, 1987; and Parents and sons, 1989. Thus, quickly, the band left the federal capital and gained recognition throughout the national territory.

Giuliano Manfredini

the only child of Renato Russo is Giuliano Manfredini, the result of the singer-songwriter’s involvement with a fan, Raphaela Manuel Bueno. She would have gotten pregnant with Renato at the beginning of their relationship, but had no contact with the singer of Legião Urbana during her pregnancy. He returned to Renato’s life only when Giuliano was already three months old. Due to the death of Renato and his mother, victim of a car accident, Giuliano Manfredini ended up being raised by Renato’s family until he came of age.

Death of Renato Russo

Renato Russo he died in the early morning hours of October 11, 1996 from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, sepsis, and urinary tract infection—consequences of AIDS. Renato had been HIV-positive since 1989, but he never publicly admitted to the disease.

Tributes

Since his death, in these 25 years of absence from Renato Russo, there are countless tributes already paid to the singer and composer. His career inspired films such as Faroeste Caboclo (2013), directed by René Sampaio, and Somos Tao Jovens (2013), by Antonio Carlos da Fontoura. In 2006, several artists participated in the CD Renato Russo – A Celebration, featuring his most celebrated compositions. It was also the subject of an exhibition at the Museum of Image and Sound (MIS) and has been the subject of books, such as the biography Renato Russo: The Son of the Revolution and Legionary discobiography, about Legion.

Posthumous songs by Renato Russo

In 2020, Rio de Janeiro police found reports pointing to the existence of unpublished songs recorded by Renato Russo. Agents of the Police Office for the Repression of Crimes Against Immaterial Property (DRCPIM), of the Civil Police of Rio, carried out Operation “Seriously?”, which sought to identify and locate possible unpublished works by the singer and composer. Documents were found that show the existence of the versions left by the artist, but not the recordings yet. The action is the result of a year of investigations that indicate that the owner of a recording studio in Rio de Janeiro would be hiding the artist’s unpublished songs. The studio was used by Renato Russo in his later years of life. Afterwards, Operation Tempo Perdido was activated to seize more materials that, according to the police, should have been in the possession of Giuliano – Renato’s son. About 91 master tapes were stored in the warehouse of Iron Montain, the archiving company used by record companies. The material, according to the police, contains unpublished recordings, such as a version of Faroeste Caboclo in reggae rhythm and an unpublished song, Helicopter.

son versus band

Finally, it is worth remembering the legal dispute between Giuliano Manfredini and the living members of urban Legion, Dado Villa-Lobos and Marcelo Bonfá — a case that has been in the courts for nearly ten years. In addition to starting to make firm marks regarding the use of the name urban Legion in concerts that the two performed, such as the celebrations for the anniversaries of the albums Dois and Que País É Esse?, Manfredini also started to invest against any project that could bear the name of Legião. Or that, in his understanding, it could become a project one day. However, in July 2021, the Fourth Panel of the Superior Court of Justice upheld the sentence that allowed them to use the name urban Legion even without permission from Giuliano Manfredini, being able to return to perform as a band.