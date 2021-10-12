4 new businesses that will soon make automakers profit a lot

In a few years’ time, vehicle sales will be just one of many sources of revenue for an automaker. This strategy is already on the radar of almost all brands, but some are with more advanced plans than others.

We are talking about new businesses with millionaire earnings potential. In some cases, billionaires. Does it seem like an exaggeration? Know that last week GM released to investors its strategic plan for the next decade, in which it assumed that its connected vehicles and new business will generate more than $80 billion a year by 2030.

Let’s get to know some of the projects that will soon become popular among the main brands of vehicles and don’t be surprised not to find the subscription car modality on the list, after all, it is already a reality in Brazil, where almost a dozen brands offer this modality .

1. Autonomous driving

Automakers like to say that the future is electric and autonomous. In fact, the development of the two technologies goes hand in hand. But this doesn’t just happen to give cars sold by manufacturers the ability to be driven without the help of the driver.

Whoever masters the knowledge of autonomous driving will be able to start a new business, perhaps even more profitable than the simple sale of vehicles. That’s why big companies are chasing this dream.

GM has already said it intends to earn $50 billion a year in 2030 from its Cruise company. It will start offering from 2023 a new feature for its cars (may come from the factory or be purchased after purchase) that will allow the driver to take their hands off the wheel in 95% of city or highway use conditions – it should, therefore, beat Tesla’s much-acclaimed Autopilot.

The next step is to deliver in less than 10 years up to 1 million units of the Origin vehicle, which will transport passengers through cities without using a driver. That way, the cost of travel would drop from the current $5 per mile in app cars to $1.50.

Ford will put its autonomous cars to run in American cities

But it’s not just GM that’s in it. Ford plans to put 1,000 self-driving cars to run in several American cities over the next five years in partnership with Argo AI, the same startup that will also help Volkswagen build its self-employed business.

This is a segment that involves such huge investments, such huge risks and such complex expertise that even companies that operate in passenger transport or car sharing are dropping out.

At the end of last year, Uber sold its internal autonomous driving division to startup Aurora, which has already signed partnerships with Toyota and Hyundai. In April, it was Lyft’s turn, which transferred the same department to a Toyota subsidiary for $500 million.

What is it like to ride in an autonomous car? Watch the video with Boris Feldman!

2. Vehicle software and customizations

If your computer needs the latest version of Windows or if you are looking for an application that turns your cell phone into a professional camera, just download the program directly from the cloud via the internet. It is now possible to do the same with some specific software for vehicles.

It won’t be long before this market becomes a money mine. In September, Volkswagen inaugurated its remote update service for the ID.3 and ID.4 electric cars – models that should be launched in Brazil in the coming years – and which will later be extended to the brand’s new models.

Volkswagen already offers cloud upgrade for ID.4 and ID.3

In addition to allowing you to automatically fix car problems or download new versions of the electronic systems that manage the vehicle, the innovation paves the way for services that will be paid separately or even as a recurring subscription. It will be possible to unlock pre-installed features and request additional features, from seat heating to navigation systems.

The German brand does not hide that it expects this service to become a highly profitable business within a few years, inspired by the pioneering work of Tesla, which for years has provided items such as increased battery life or an advanced Autopilot package, a option that already cost $8,000 to download.

GM recently announced that it will debut in 2023 its vehicle software platform called Ultifi, which will serve both combustion and electric cars.

The company has already made it clear that Ultifi is part of a strategy “to increase revenue beyond vehicle sales”, as the driver will be able to subscribe to streaming services, download vehicle customizations – which can be transferred from one car to another , as we do today when we switch phones – and even buy third-party apps, which will leave a percentage of that sale in GM’s pocket.

3. Tailored insurance

GM has already embarked on this area with OnStar Insurance, which promises to revolutionize this sector with an innovative format. The name comes from another division of GM, which has provided convenience and safety services in its vehicles since 1996.

The new insurer will allow the owner to buy insurance directly from the automaker for lower amounts, as long as he drives safely. The secret would lie in a system that remotely analyzes the driver’s behavior in order to develop a personalized policy. The more prudent he is behind the wheel, the lower the cost to the customer.

It’s true that GM is not the first automaker to create its own insurance, after all Tesla has done this before, but it is of the conventional type, available only in the state of California and only for its own vehicles. OnStar Insurance goes one step further by offering its insurance for vehicles of any brand, including trucks.

4. Recharging stations

Volkswagen has a network of electrostations in the US that serves other automakers

As more electric cars hit the streets, more charging points are needed, especially in the US and Europe. A part of this infrastructure is being created by local governments, while the other is in charge of the private sector. This is where the automakers come in, which have already realized that this can become a new business.

Tesla is the most advanced in this area. She owns Supercharger, a network that was created in 2012 and today has more than 25,000 chargers in more than 2,700 of its own stations around the world. At the moment, all are exclusive to the brand’s cars, but that is about to change.

The American manufacturer has confirmed that from next year it will open its network to models from other brands. With this, it will earn twice: charging drivers for the recharge and taxing other brands, who will have to pay for the permission to use.

Volkswagen also operates in this area, but chose a slightly different model. As compensation for the Dieselgate scandal, the company set up in 2017 the subsidiary Electrify America. It is a network with around 600 stations and 2,600 charging points that form a road route that crosses the country from East to West and, unlike Tesla Supercharger, it is open to vehicles of any brand.