5 lessons the “Round 6” series teaches about finance

Attention, this text contains spoilers! the newest series Round 6 took over social networks and has given people talk. The production currently leads the global ranking of most watched titles in the Netflix and is the first Korean drama to claim first place in the United States on the service, according to data from streaming rating company FlixPatrol.

Round 6 shows a group of people in billions of debt participating in a series of deadly games to win a cash prize. The series revolves around the main character Seong Gi-Hun, a South Korean man, heavily indebted and who lives full of swindles at his mother’s expense. To try to alleviate his financial situation, he resorts to loans with moneylenders, but ends up not paying off the amounts. From there, the creditors decide to attempt against his life.

In this context, the character is invited to participate in the deadly game. Without seeing many solutions for his situation, he accepts. Although much of the series focuses on the game itself, it’s possible to draw different life lessons that can be applied in the real world. Check out:

1. Beware of debts

Most of the characters in the series have a bad relationship with money. In the case of the character Sang-Woo, Gi-Hun’s childhood friend, the situation was even more serious: he used his family’s possessions as collateral for loans.

Getting into debt is a situation that occurs to many people when they lose their sources of income. And that’s why having an emergency reserve is extremely important to be able to go through these moments with peace of mind.

According to Leandro Benincá, financial educator at Comunidade Um A Menos Na Poupança, a huge debt doesn’t have to be a millionaire like those of the characters in the series, it just needs to be one that you can’t pay. The educator says that one of the biggest problems with debt is the value of the installment.

Eduardo M. Reis Filho, a specialist in financial education and investments at Ágora and author of the book “Workers Don’t Need to Be Poor”, explains that the first step in getting rid of debt is to measure how big it is.

“Add them all up, put them in order of importance. For example, some essential service that I cannot leave for later (electricity, water, gas, etc). At this moment, it is time to become aware so that you can regain control of your finances”, he says.

2. Do not take loans for any reason

As Gi-Hun is without a job, he is always turning to friends, family and even moneylenders to get money, which ended up complicating the situation even more for the South Korean. In addition to owing the bank, he also owed unofficial creditors.

Benincá says that loans are generally a bad idea, but they can be a good tool when you want to take advantage of the money you already have to grow.

“Many companies do this. But the natural person, when they want a loan, it is usually out of necessity, and if you are already in need of the loan, it is a good sign that you may not be able to pay for it. So, if you need a lot, opt for a loan that has lower interest rates than your debts. It takes a lot of attention to this, not to let a snowball happen. You can’t keep taking out a loan to pay another one,” he says.

3. If you need credit, just use the official options

At the height of his financial desperation, Gi-Hun even takes out loans with moneylenders who are not at all happy to find the character betting money on horse races while still in debt. In fact, this fact made him sign a document in which he abdicates his own life on account of the debts.

Reis explains that, in financial education, it is never recommended to make a loan between family members or friends, as in most cases the relationship ends up being compromised by non-payment.

“It is always recommended to opt for regulated institutions that participate in the National Financial System. In case of exception, a trusted person or close family member who does not insist on charging the interest rate would be ideal”, says Reis.

4. Beware of leveraged trades

At a certain point in the series, we found out how Sang-Woo, the neighborhood prodigy, was in the same serious situation as the other characters. Head of the investment team at a securities firm, he lost all his savings and that of his entire family while trading leveraged on the stock exchange and in derivatives.

In Benincá’s view, leverage is a sign of excessive greed, it is you trying to earn even with money that is not yours. Companies do this, but in a very controlled and non-emotional way, when we try to do it, it’s always emotional, we always think we’re going to take the big shot of life, but that’s not true”, he says.

Victor Lima, investment analyst at Toro, says that one of the things investors should also pay attention to is the seduction of leverage. “It’s overestimating the results coming in the short term and underestimating what we can build in the long term. You have to be very careful and know that it is a danger that can cause you to have a financial meltdown,” he says.

5. Betting is not a magic way to a stable life

There is a misconception about betting. Many people with financial problems resort to gambling, risking money that will only put their financial health at risk. That’s exactly what Gi-Hun does when he takes his mother’s money to bet on horse races.

Benincá tells us that betting is disrespectful to your money. It’s the best way you can throw him away. “Not to mention that it can hide an addiction. Many people get addicted to gambling, it is a silent addiction, difficult to be identified and that destroys the health of many people. The best thing to do is not to bet with your money, be it lottery, bingo, whatever. Don’t bet with your money,” he says.

Finally, Reis explains that the most solid path to a stable financial life is to have a constant source of income, to be financially educated using the tools available to organize and manage your personal and family financial dynamics, in addition to investing constantly over time. .

“It is an exercise in self-knowledge, respecting your limits and your investor profile”, concludes Reis.

