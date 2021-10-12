6 days without records of deaths by Covid-19 in Feira de Santana; 4 new cases were confirmed – Acorda Cidade

Published on 10/11/2021 19:20.

The epidemiological bulletin counts 21 patients hospitalized in the city and 44 awaiting test results.

Photo: Sesab | Covid-19 Newsletter – Feira de Santana

For the first time since the beginning of the epidemic, Feira de Santana did not record any deaths by Covid-19 for six consecutive days. The Municipal Health Department (SMS) emphasizes that the inclusion of death records is made when the notification form and the result of the positive test for the disease reach the Epidemiological Surveillance. According to the department’s bulletin, the municipality maintained the mark of 47,648 cured of the disease, an index that represents 94.1% of confirmed cases. Meanwhile, this Monday (11), only four cases were positive and three negative. Today’s results are in relation to the release of accumulated exams that were collected between September 5th and October 8th, which were awaiting laboratory results. The epidemiological bulletin still counts 21 patients hospitalized in the city and 44 awaiting test results.

Report card:

Cases confirmed this Monday (10.11.21): 4

Patients recovered on the day: 0

Negative results on day: 3

Total hospitalized patients in the city: 21

Death reported on the day: 0

TOTAL NUMBERS

Total confirmed cases in the city: 50,617 (Period from March 6, 2020 to October 11, 2021)

Total patients in home isolation: 1,954

Total recovered in the municipality: 47,648

Total negative tests: 75,246 (Period from March 6, 2020 to October 11, 2021)

Waiting for exam results: 44

Total deaths: 994

QUICK TEST INFORMATION

Total quick tests performed: 26,080 (Period from March 6, 2020 to October 11, 2021)

Positive result: 5,041 (Period from March 6, 2020 to October 11, 2021)

In home isolation: 3

Negative result: 21,039 (Period from March 6, 2020 to October 11, 2021)

The rapid test alone does not confirm or completely exclude the diagnosis for Covid-19, and should be used as a diagnostic aid test, according to technical note COE Saúde No. 54 of April 8, 2020 (updated on 06/4/20).