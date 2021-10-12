63-year-old man dies victim of covid-19 in Jaraguá

11 Oct 2021 – 18:17 Per Janici Demetrius Credit: Archive / Disclosure

Jaraguá do Sul confirmed this Monday (11) a new death by the new coronavirus. The victim is a 63-year-old man with risk factors, according to the Health Department. In all, there are already 429 deaths from the disease.

In the last 24 hours, the municipality confirmed 29 new cases of the disease and 46 people recovered. Altogether there are 35,179 confirmed cases, of which: 34,542 recovered; 208 in treatment and 429 deaths.

