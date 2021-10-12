90th Anniversary: ​​See images from the history of Christ the Redeemer

The Christ the Redeemer celebrates its birthday this October 12th, together with the celebrations of the Day of Our Lady of Aparecida Christ the Redeemer turns 90 years old on October 12th Disclosure Luana Franzãofrom CNN*

Christ the Redeemer turns 90 years old on October 12th

The monument began to be built in 1926

The work was completed and opened in 1931

The head and hands of Christ were made in Paris, by artist Paul Landowsky

Inside Christ the Redeemer there is a 1.30m heart, styled according to the image of the Sacred Heart of Jesus

A number of personalities visited Christ. Princess Diana met him in 1991

Pope John Paul II was at the monument in 1980

The Obama family visited Rio de Janeiro in 2011

There are replicas of Christ the Redeemer in other cities, like this one in Águas de Lindóia

There are also international replicas, like this one in Lisbon

The Christ often receives special lighting at events. In the photo, the celebration of the opening of Rio 2016

The Christ also hosts religious celebrations, such as the wedding of DJ Alok, who was successful on the networks

Christ the Redeemer celebrates its 90th anniversary this October 12th, together with the celebrations for the Day of Our Lady of Aparecida.

The monument has been declared one of the Seven Wonders of the Modern World, and it lives up to the title – with its arms outstretched 700 meters above sea level, it is admired by tourists from all over the world.

Since the beginning of its construction in 1926 until today, the symbol of Rio de Janeiro has seen several historical moments.

