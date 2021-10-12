99.6 million Brazilians completed vaccination

There are already more than 99.6 million Brazilians with complete vaccination against covid-19, according to a bulletin released today by the consortium of press vehicles from which the UOL is part. In total, 99,657,382 inhabitants received the second dose or the single dose of immunizing agent against the disease, which represents 46.72% of the national population. The survey was based on data provided by the state health departments.

In the sum of the first, second, single and booster, 843,195 doses of vaccine against covid-19 were applied in the last 24 hours throughout Brazil. In this period, 467,829 people completed the vaccination schedule – of these, 465,823 received the second and other 2006, the only one. There was also the application of 315,979 first and 59,387 reinforcement between yesterday and today.

In total, 149,684,859 Brazilians have been vaccinated with the first dose so far, corresponding to 70.17% of the country’s population. The total number of booster dose applications reached 2,404,156.

Among the federation units, the state of São Paulo has the largest portion of the population that has already completed the vaccination: 61.01% of the local inhabitants. Mato Grosso do Sul (60.22%), Rio Grande do Sul (53%), Paraná (50.04%) and Espírito Santo (47.64%) come next.

Paulistas also have the highest percentage of inhabitants who have already taken the first dose: 79.64% of the local population. Next are Rio Grande do Sul (73.09%), Santa Catarina (72.13%), Distrito Federal and Paraná (both with 71.81%).

AstraZeneca Drug Reduces Deaths and Severe Cases of Covid-19

British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca announced this Monday (11) that it had obtained positive results in phase three tests of a new drug cocktail, a combination of long-acting antibodies (LAAB, its acronym in English), in the treatment against covid- 19. The drug was named AZD7442.

According to the company, there was a “statistically significant” reduction in severe cases or deaths in out-of-hospitalized patients who used the drug compared to those who used placebo.

In the global announcement of the results, the drugmaker detailed that a total of 90% of participants enrolled in the trials were from populations at high risk of progression to severe covid-19, including those with comorbidities such as cancer, diabetes, obesity, lung disease, among others.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.