A 2-hour queue for food, hot drinks and a break in the show mark the tour of Safadão in Cancún

Singer Wesley Safadão packed his bags on his way to Cancún, Mexico, for his WS Weekend event held at a resort. But what was supposed to be a fun moment turned out to be chaos in the lives of the artist’s fans who bought the travel packages.

According to sources in the column, public expectations were frustrated by the resort’s poor service. Some people report that it takes more than two and a half hours to get a meal there. To make matters worse, even hot drinks are served to guests.

naughty Safadão in Cancún: guests on stage and problems in the audience Wesley Naughty RED Wesley Safadão VIP Girl 0

“Yesterday we took 2:15 to eat, the service is horrible! We are literally starving here, you have to beg to get something,” said a source who declined to be identified.

In a conversation with the column LeoDias, some guests revealed that when the food is served it is a “save yourself if you can”. The menu served at the all-inclusive resort’s food court falls short of what was promised in the travel packages. In the “vast” menu, customers can choose between nuggets, hamburgers and fried chicken.

It does not stop there! The show performed by Safadão on Sunday (10/10) was marked by 30 minutes of technical problems in the sound system. Nothing like a quiet weekend in Mexico, is it? (Contains irony)

To stay on top of everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we’re on Telegram too! Click here and get all the news and exclusive content first hand.