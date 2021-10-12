A direct rival of Rooster at the Brazilian Nationals, Flamengo confirms Arrascaeta and Bruno Henrique’s injuries – Sports

Direct opponent of Atlético in the dispute for the title of the Brazilian Championship, Flamengo confirmed, on the afternoon of Monday (11), that two of its main players had diagnosed injuries.

One of the runners-up in Serie A, with nine goals (one less than Hulk and Gilberto, from Bahia), striker Bruno Henrique had an injury to the adductor muscle of his left thigh and is still in intensive care.

Regarding Arrascaeta, the attacking midfielder underwent an examination that confirmed the diagnosis of the medical department of the Uruguay team, about a muscle injury in his right thigh, suffered in the clash with Colombia, last Thursday (7), in Montevideo , for the South American Qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar.

The Rubro-Negro, as usual, did not inform the seriousness of the cases or the estimated period of recovery of the pair.

Worry

In this scenario, the two players will defraud the team led by coach Renato Gaúcho in the next games of the Brazilian Championship and probably in the first duel of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, against Athletico-PR, scheduled for October 27, at Arena da Downloaded.

The expectation is also for the pair’s use in the confrontation with Atlético, on October 30, in Rio de Janeiro, for the 29th round of the Brasileirão.

Currently, Fla is Galo’s main opponent in the Serie A title dispute, with 42 points, 11 less than Alvinegro. Remember that Rubro-Negro, vice leader of the competition, has two games less than Atlético.

