A medical student accused of abusing four children, including his 3 and 9-year-old sisters, is already considered a fugitive

Kept in secrecy since last week, the request for preventive detention of medical student Marcos Vitor Aguiar Dantas Pereira, 22, was confirmed yesterday by the family of victims who accuse the boy of sexual abuse. Among the four children who were allegedly abused, two are sisters of the accused and are 3 and 9 years old. The Child Protection Police Station in Teresina, Piauí, tried to carry out the arrest warrant, but did not find the suspect at the possible addresses indicated in the investigation.

Read more: Stepmother tells how she found out that her stepson abused her daughters

The case runs in secrecy of Justice. The student’s lawyer, Eduardo Faustino, denies that he is a fugitive and claims that he just gave up his “right to interrogation”. Family members, however, fear he will try to flee to the US or Portugal. Sought yesterday, Marcos Vitor’s defense said he was not aware of the arrest warrant.

Marcos Vitor Aguiar Dantas Pereira is already considered a fugitive Photo: Reproduction

Stepmother and mother of two abused children ask for help through social networks to try to locate a suspect: “The arrest has been decreed, but he is a fugitive, something we had already warned about the risk of his escape, but we count on everyone’s cooperation, we ask the dissemination of his photos en masse, and any clues or news of him that call the police (86) 3216-5225 Civil Police of Piauí, photograph them too, we will be very grateful,” she appeals.

See too: In a video, a 3-year-old sister reveals that she was kissed by a medical student

A medical student at a university in Manaus, Marcos Vitor went to live with his stepmother’s family when he was 11 years old. After a few years of living with her family, a cousin, now 13 years old, tried to commit suicide and revealed that she had been abused by the young man between 5 and 10 years old. The first time would have been during a family trip to Uruguay. The police are investigating whether the student had committed crime since he was a teenager. After the outburst of her cousin, who has been taking antidepressants since the age of 6, Marcos Vitor’s sisters also made reports of abuse, in statements accompanied by psychologists and social workers, directly in the state court.