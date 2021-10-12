A month after the debut, Caldeirão with Marcos Mion loses 25% of the audience· TV News

Caldeirão lost audience in relation to Marcos Mion’s debut program, on September 4th. Last Saturday (9), the attraction had an average of 11.7 points, 4.2 points less than the 15.9 registered a month ago. The difference represents 25% less public.

Despite the drop in the last edition of the program, Mion’s average is better than Luciano Huck’s. The last six Saturdays, with the attraction led by the ex-Record, averaged 14.0 points, according to consolidated data from Kantar Ibope Media obtained by TV news.

The editions in which the current titleholder of Domingão was ahead in 2021 (34 programs in all) registered an average of 13.0 points. In these numbers, there are caveats, as they include reruns and periods in which the audience is historically lower, such as January.

See below the hearings on Saturday, October 9th, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 13.3
How will it be?4.1
It’s from Home6.5
SP111.9
Globe Sports12.7
Newspaper Today12.4
The Best of the Little School11.2
cauldron11.7
Brazilian Championship: Sport x Corinthians16.1
in the times of the emperor16.9
SP219.7
grab hold20.0
Flash Child Hope20.5
National Newspaper22.4
Empire25.1
Gonna Cola16.3
High hours10.5
Supercine: The Naked Truth6.5
Owl 1: (Mis)Perfect Encounter4.3
Owl 2: Giovanni Improtta4.0
Owl 3: Wedding Day3.8
Average of the day (7h/0h): 5.0
Religious0.6
Brazil truck driver1.4
Speak Brazil Special4.0
Love school2.8
Religious2.5
Special General Balance5.7
Cinema Adventure: Stealing Is an Art5.2
City Alert6.1
Journal of Record6.5
Genesis5.5
The Farm 136.9
World Record of Awards6.5
Chicago PD4.2
Speaks, I hear you1,2
Religious0.3
Average of the day (7h/0h): 4.3
Happy Saturday3.5
Henry Danger5,6
Raul Gil Program4.1
The Fantastic Dream Machine3.5
SBT Brazil3.8
Angel’s face4.7
Bake Off Brazil – The Cherry on the Cake4.2
Bake Off Brazil5.3
Impressive News3.2
Saturday Series – Supernatural2.2
SBT Weekly Newspaper2.1

Source: Broadcasters

Each point is equivalent to 76,577 households in Greater SP