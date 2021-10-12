A month after the debut, Caldeirão with Marcos Mion loses 25% of the audience· TV News

Caldeirão lost audience in relation to Marcos Mion’s debut program, on September 4th. Last Saturday (9), the attraction had an average of 11.7 points, 4.2 points less than the 15.9 registered a month ago. The difference represents 25% less public.

Despite the drop in the last edition of the program, Mion’s average is better than Luciano Huck’s. The last six Saturdays, with the attraction led by the ex-Record, averaged 14.0 points, according to consolidated data from Kantar Ibope Media obtained by TV news.

The editions in which the current titleholder of Domingão was ahead in 2021 (34 programs in all) registered an average of 13.0 points. In these numbers, there are caveats, as they include reruns and periods in which the audience is historically lower, such as January.

See below the hearings on Saturday, October 9th, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 13.3 How will it be? 4.1 It’s from Home 6.5 SP1 11.9 Globe Sports 12.7 Newspaper Today 12.4 The Best of the Little School 11.2 cauldron 11.7 Brazilian Championship: Sport x Corinthians 16.1 in the times of the emperor 16.9 SP2 19.7 grab hold 20.0 Flash Child Hope 20.5 National Newspaper 22.4 Empire 25.1 Gonna Cola 16.3 High hours 10.5 Supercine: The Naked Truth 6.5 Owl 1: (Mis)Perfect Encounter 4.3 Owl 2: Giovanni Improtta 4.0 Owl 3: Wedding Day 3.8 Average of the day (7h/0h): 5.0 Religious 0.6 Brazil truck driver 1.4 Speak Brazil Special 4.0 Love school 2.8 Religious 2.5 Special General Balance 5.7 Cinema Adventure: Stealing Is an Art 5.2 City Alert 6.1 Journal of Record 6.5 Genesis 5.5 The Farm 13 6.9 World Record of Awards 6.5 Chicago PD 4.2 Speaks, I hear you 1,2 Religious 0.3

Average of the day (7h/0h): 4.3 Happy Saturday 3.5 Henry Danger 5,6 Raul Gil Program 4.1 The Fantastic Dream Machine 3.5 SBT Brazil 3.8 Angel’s face 4.7 Bake Off Brazil – The Cherry on the Cake 4.2 Bake Off Brazil 5.3 Impressive News 3.2 Saturday Series – Supernatural 2.2 SBT Weekly Newspaper 2.1

Source: Broadcasters