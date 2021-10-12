A phenomenon in Brazil, Secret Truths has been shown in over 75 countries

There is very little left for Brazilians to be able to follow the story of Angel (Camila Queiroz) on Globoplay again. Secret Truths 2 premieres on the next 20th and promises a lot of hot scenes. As it could not fail to happen, the public is anxious for the plot and already comments a lot on social networks about the theme.

Globo hopes to achieve the same result that it obtained with the first phase of the soap opera, but now in a completely different situation. The broadcaster’s idea is to have worldwide repercussion so that it can sell even more the Brazilian product abroad, thinking about the strength of “on demand”.

Winner of the 2016 International Emmy, Verdades Secretas is on the list of the greatest Brazilian hits that were exported by the Rio channel. More than 75 countries received the newsletter of Walcyr Carrasco, who gained fans and became an audience leader in places like Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Uruguay and Portugal.

Globo intends to place the second season of the soap opera – sold as the first fully Brazilian in streaming – already in the 2022 sales catalog, together with the most recent series and documentaries produced by Globoplay.

released

Sabrina Sato received the endorsement of Record and recorded with Fabio Porchat. The presenter ensured lots of laughs with her participation in the What’s This Story, Porchat?, which airs this Tuesday (12), on GNT. In the program, the famous revealed that she has participated in a show of pompoarismo and detailed everything.

In addition to her, the attraction received singer Paulo Miklos, who tells the story of a walk with a dog that ended up in hospital, and actress Bárbara Paz, who shares a muddled saga of love.

Representativeness

Soap operas are increasingly debating issues involving the LGBTQIA+ cause. With this in mind, Globoplay launched a documentary series in which it makes a retrospective of Globo’s storylines, from the 1970s to the present day, following the evolution of the agenda in society and in the way it is approached in fiction. At the same time, Pride Beyond the Screen shows the impact of fictional plots on many real-life stories.

The documentary uses testimonies from the actors who gave life to these narratives and the minds behind the works, such as Aguinaldo Silva, Ricardo Linhares, Walcyr Carrasco, Gilberto Braga, Manoel Carlos, Euclydes Marinho, Silvio de Abreu, Gloria Perez and Dennis Carvalho.

another look

Always critical of her work in Renascer (1993), Adriana Esteves demonstrated a new vision of the soap opera and the character Mariana in an interview conducted by Comunicação da Globo due to the arrival of the plot on Globoplay:

“This character was very difficult for me at the time. I had to dedicate myself a lot to take on the enormous challenge. But I think I got it. I learned a lot from this job. As soon as he finished, I went to theater with Gabriel Villela, Maria Padilha, Marcelo Escorel. We did a great tour with ‘A Falecida’, by Nelson Rodrigues. And I can say that what made me want to throw myself into this theatrical adventure was the need for life in art. And it was the soap opera Renascer that awakened this need in me”.