A tourist films a moment when a woman takes a radical leap and dies after a “communication failure”; know details

What a tragedy… A woman, identified as Yevgenia Leontyeva, 33 years old, died this Sunday (10), after doing a rope jump – a kind of “human pendulum”. The accident happened in Karaganda, Kazakhstan, and according to the New York Post, it was caused by a failure in communication between the employees of the team that organized the jump.

Everything was recorded on video by a tourist who was also on site. In the recording, Leontyveva appears finishing putting on the necessary equipment for the jump. Off camera, you can hear a man say “I love you” to the woman, who immediately takes a stand and jumps off a building about 25 meters high. Yevgenia falls violently to the ground. “Despite ongoing medical measures, the patient died”, announced a local healthcare spokesperson for the East2West website.

The publication reported that the accident occurred because Leontyveva received the “green light” before the organizer could attach his lifeline. Instead, he was still holding the lifeline in his hand when she jumped. The force of the fall pulled the pro and knocked him to the ground, but left no serious injuries. Yevgenia was rescued and underwent a craniotomy and removal of the hematoma, but unfortunately she did not survive.

Watch the duly edited video with the moments before the fall:

Unlike the famous bungee-jump, rope jumping is still seen by experts as a sport that is practiced in an amateur way. While the first modality has safety protocols and various equipment developed especially for extreme jumping, such as the double bungee cord, the second is made with a more conventional rope, similar to those used for mountaineering. This material was not created, tested and approved to withstand the effort that is made when a person jumps and still does the pendulum movement.

The tragic moment was witnessed by one of the victim’s friends, who was also preparing to make the same jump, and was completely panicked by the violence of the scenes she witnessed. The New York Post found that Yevgenia Leontyeva was an experienced jumper and used to extreme sports. She left three children.

Authorities are investigating his untimely death amid suspected “negligence” by the extreme sports company. If found guilty, however, organizers would only have to serve a maximum of 40 days behind bars.