accused of rape, Mendy will remain in pre-trial detention until trial in 2022

Benjamin Mendy is accused of sexually assaulting three women. Judgment is scheduled for January 24, 2022

Accused of sexual assault by three women, left-back Benjamin Mendy, from Manchester City, will remain in preventive detention until the trial, scheduled for January 24, 2022.

In custody for seven weeks, the French player was denied three bail. The latter was rejected by a judge at a hearing at the Crown Court in Chester.

Mendy was charged last August 26, commit three rapes and one sexual assault. The alleged attacks on three women, including a minor, would have taken place at his home in Prestbury, Cheshire,

Since then, Manchester City has removed the player until the facts were clarified from the investigations.

Mendy no longer appears on the club’s online store, and City fans cannot buy shirts with their name and number stamped on the back.

