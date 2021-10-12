After a lukewarm start, the Brazil Titans ADR index gains strength with Petrobras and advances in New York

SAO PAULO – After a lukewarm opening, the main index of ADRs (in practice, shares of non-US companies traded in New York) in Brazil, the Dow Jones Brazil Titans 20 ADR, gains strength this Tuesday (12) , on a day without B3 due to the holiday of Nossa Senhora Aparecida. At 10:52 am (Brasilia time), the index rose 0.69%, to 17,816 points.

The EWZ, the main Brazilian ETF traded on the American market, which replicates the MSCI Brazil index, also has the same movement, registering an increase of 0.28%.

The ADRs equivalent to the ON assets of Petrobras (PETR3), the PBR, went from a decrease of 1% to an increase of around 0.8%. Oil prices operate close to stability, with the Brent-type barrel of oil up 0.06%, at US$ 83.70, and the WTI-type barrel with an advance of 0.45%, at US$ 80.87 .

On the national radar, Paulo Guedes, Economy Minister, is in the US, where he gives interviews to CNN and Bloomberg; he will also participate in an event closed to the press, organized by the Brazil-United States Business Council.

Still in the spotlight, the Minister of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes decided the day before to extend the inquiry investigating whether President Jair Bolsonaro interfered with the Federal Police for 90 days. Moraes also extended for three months the inquiry that investigates the existence and financing of an alleged digital militia that would have practiced acts contrary to democracy, such as inciting the closure of the Supreme Court.

Already on the economic radar, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) significantly raised its projection for high prices in Brazil this year amid global inflationary pressures, while the scenario for growth worsened. The Fund started to estimate a 7.9% increase in the IPCA for this year, against 4.5% in its last inflation projection, made in April. At the same time, increased the account for 2022 to 4.0%, from 3.5% before.

The IMF’s projections for the Brazilian economy also worsened. Gross Domestic Product growth has now been calculated at 5.2% this year and 1.5% in 2022, respectively 0.1 and 0.4 percentage point reductions on the July estimate, the last for GDP.

The Fund also cut its estimate for global growth in 2021 to 5.9% from 6.0% in July, and kept the scenario for 2022 at 4.9%.

“This small revision, however, masks large reductions for some countries, said the IMF in the report. “The outlook for low-income developing countries has deteriorated considerably due to the worsening dynamics of the pandemic. The reduction also reflects more difficult short-term prospects for the group of advanced economies, in part due to supply problems.” The United States is suffering most of these effects, and the IMF reduced the estimate for the country’s expansion in 2021 by one percentage point, to 6.0%.

US indices traded slightly higher in Tuesday’s session, with the Dow Jones up 0.12%, S&P500 up 0.03% and the Nasdaq up 0.04%.

On Monday (11), the US stock market ended in decline after a volatile session, amidst the nervousness of investors with the approach of the balance sheet season of the third quarter. The Ibovespa followed this movement, closing last Monday at a drop of 0.58%.

This week, JPMorgan Chase and other major banks start their third-quarter earnings release season on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Department of Employment released its latest survey on job openings and turnover, called JOLTs. Job openings fell to 10.4 million in August in the United States, according to the report. In July, the data had reached the maximum of the historical series, but now there has been a drop of 659,000 vacancies, according to the survey. Economists interviewed by Dow Jones expect the opening of 10.9 million jobs in August, which would represent stability in relation to July. By Friday, the employment report had already come in below expectations.

Asian stocks fell on Tuesday, with losses of at least 1% on stocks in China and South Korea. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index lost 1.43%.

The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) withdrew 280 billion yuan in net income from the market in reverse repurchase operations in the past two days, according to Wind, which may have hurt investor sentiment and affected liquidity. Baoshan Iron & Steel was down 4.2% and Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel was down 5.3%, while Tianqi Lithium was down 4.7% and Aluminum Corp. of China, 4.4%.

Large developers in general rose, with Seazen Holdings up 3.6% and Poly Developments, up 1.4%.

The shares of China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle rose 4.56% after the company committed on Monday to start producing electric vehicles in 2022. The company is linked to the developer Evergrande, which has already failed to pay amounts related to various securities in recent weeks.

In mainland China, the composite Shanghai lost 1.25%; in South Korea, the Kospi retreated 1.35%; in Japan, the Nikkei retreated 0.94%.

At the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the technology and retail sectors came under pressure amid concerns over higher borrowing and raw material costs. The e-commerce company Mercari retreated 5.5% and Fast Retailing, 3.3%. Investors also monitor oil prices and economic initiatives by Japan’s new prime minister, Fumio Kishida.

Higher fuel prices fuel fears of inflationary pressure. Strong demand for energy amid the post-pandemic economic recovery has contributed to supply shortages in economies such as China.

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 index, which brings together the shares of 600 companies from all major sectors in 17 European countries, lost 0.1%, with a negative highlight for the basic resources sector.

Official data released on Tuesday indicated the creation of 207,000 jobs in the UK in September, pushing the country’s worker payroll to record levels as the government’s leave program approaches.

In addition, the economic expectations index in Germany, prepared by the ZEW Institute, dropped from 26.5 in September to 22.3 in the reading for October, informed the institution itself on Tuesday. Analysts polled by the Wall Street Journal predicted a smaller drop, at 24.

This is the fifth consecutive drop in this survey and the lowest since March 2020, amid problems in the supply chain. The current conditions index rose from 31.9 in September to 21.6 in October.

(with Reuters)

