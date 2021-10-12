After being caught kissing, João Guilherme talks about his involvement with Duda Reis and reveals his status; watch

Delivered! Last week, João Guilherme and Duda Reis were caught kissing at the opening of a nightclub in São Paulo. At the time, both the son of the countryman Leonardo, and the actress refused to comment on the matter. However, in an interview released this Saturday (9), the young man finally broke his silence about the affair.

On the “Hotel Mazzafera” channel, João was asked by Matheus Mazzafera about the details behind the novel. “Nothing’s happening, it’s happening that we stayed twice”, replied the young man, without mincing words. “Colorful friendship, right?”, wanted to know youtuber.

Despite confessing his involvement with the actress, João Gui, who recently ended a long relationship with influencer Jade Picon, reinforced that the stay is no guarantee of commitment between the two. “That word. I said to her: ‘You know the word is colorful friendship, right?. Because we’re friends and we kiss, we like each other, but it’s friendship'”, he pointed out, who then shared Reis’ reaction to the ‘deal’. “She said: ‘It makes sense’”, clarified John. Check out:

Like Leonardo’s son, Duda has been single since the end of August, when she revealed the end of her two-month relationship with businessman Bruno Rudge. João and Reis were ‘linked’ after videos of them taking tequila shots side by side and exchanging kisses to the sound of ‘Deixa de Onda’, at a Ludmilla concert, attracted attention on the web. The captures were made in Instagram stories of mutual friends of the duo. Watch:

These, however, are not the only ‘evidence’ of their mutual interest. In his painting on the Virginia Fonseca channel, “Mari Fifi Responde”, countryman Zé Felipe revealed that his brother had been keeping an eye on Duda for a long time. When an internet user wanted to know if the actor really got the redhead, Zé snapped: “Didn’t you guys see it in the videos? It did, it did. Since the party, they had a chat on WhatsApp”. He even added: “João Guilherme always thought she was beautiful. Before she dated, he already thought she was beautiful”. WL!

Will this ‘colorful friendship’ turn into a romance? Kkk We’re watching!