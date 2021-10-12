After Evergrande, Chinese construction company Sinic warns of default risk | Economy

Sinic Holdings Group has become the latest Chinese real estate company to warn of imminent default as rising risk of contagion leaves investors guessing who else might face a credit crunch.

The Shanghai Stock Exchange-listed homebuilder said in a statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that it expected to be unable to repay a $250 million bond due on Oct. 18, which could lead to cross-defaults on its other two notes.

The company has $694 million in outstanding bonds, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The company defaulted on domestic payments in September, causing the shares to fall 87%.

Sinic’s troubles are another sign of hidden risks for investors in China’s real estate debt market, as uncertainty about the future of Chinese real estate giant Evergrande Group weighs heavily on the sector.

Evergrande, which is on the brink of bankruptcy, has accumulated debt of more than $300 billion and recently made a small deal with a local lender to avoid defaulting on interest on a bond.

Crisis at Evergrande: why the market is on alert and what possible consequences for Brazil

Evergrande’s crisis is a threat in a country where 90% have their own home

Sinic’s liquidation has accelerated since Fantasia Holdings Group Co.’s surprise default last week, raising concerns about its struggling competitors.

Borrowing costs for Chinese dollar-rated debt, which is dominated by real estate, reached its highest level in about a decade, with yields of 17.5%, according to a Bloomberg index.

This has created refinancing risks for the sector as access to a major source of financing runs out, threatening a wave of defaults if there are no signs that the authorities are easing their crackdown on the sector.

In the meantime, real estate firms are struggling to avoid full default on their future obligations. Modern Land (China) Co., a Beijing-based developer with $1.35 billion of bonds outstanding, is asking holders for a three-month extension to pay off a note due on October 25th.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., which has $760 million worth of bonds, is proposing what Fitch Ratings considers a troubled debt swap involving a dollar bill due on Friday.