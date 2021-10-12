After Felipão’s resignation, Grêmio goes after Mano Menezes and the coach responds

After a string of bad results and staying in the Z4 of the Brazilian championship, O Guild announced that Felipão he is no longer the club’s coach. For his place, some of the big names in football have been speculated.

Guild contacts Mano

In search of immediate solutions to escape the relegation zone, the Tricolor Gaucho directors contacted the technician Mano Menezes. However, according to information confirmed by the coach’s staff, he intends to return to work in a team only in the 2022 season.

Coach already commanded the tricolor

Mano Menezes was in charge of the Grêmio team in 2005, when the team was playing in Serie B. He led the team back to the elite of Brazilian football. He left the club just two years later, in 2007, becoming World Cup runner-up liberators of America that year.

However, in his most recent work, the professional has found it difficult to remain in the spotlight. The last club he commanded was in Saudi Arabia, where he was ahead of the team for just 16 matches. At 59, he seems to be far from going to Grêmio again.

The tricolor board has already made public that, in the next match, in the confrontation against Fortaleza, Thiago Gomes will command the team within the 4 lines. The Grêmio management is still looking for a strong name to get the team out of this delicate situation. Another desired name, Roger Machado, does not want to take over the club this month. However, the team continues to work behind the scenes to convince him to accept the challenge.