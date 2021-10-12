After gaining 24 kg during pregnancy and losing weight, Simone reveals that she will undergo surgery

Singer Simone Mendes, from the duo with her sister, Simaria, said that she intends to undergo plastic surgery to remove sagging belly

Simone Mendes (37) revealed that he intends to undergo plastic surgery!

This Monday, 11, the singer, from the duo with Simaria Mendes (39), made some videos right after waking up and told that he has a flaccid stomach after losing weight.

“I still have a few kilos to lose, but this one kilo cut that I eliminated left me sagging…”, commented on having eliminated some of the 24 kg he gained during pregnancy Zaya, six months.

The singer, who is already the mother of Henry, 7 years old, then said that he would not like to do plastic surgery again: “I, who didn’t want to do surgery again, I’ll have to do it again, but not now, avoid me…”.

Simone even gave details. “I’m flaccid in the belly, I don’t know the date, I don’t know the day, I don’t know when… I don’t do it this year, I’m out, it’s going to be like that and I only do something else on the day that God says, I can do it, if God says that no, I don’t”, declared.

In recent weeks, Simone has opened up and talked about her image being used in advertisements for weight-loss drugs, explaining what she really did to lose weight.

