After killing her mother, actress from Captain America will undergo treatment

Mollie Fitzgerald, which was in “Captain America: The First Avenger”, had his trial in the United States postponed to undergo psychiatric treatment. The actress confessed that she killed her own mother in 2019 and would be tried in late September 2021. However, according to TMZ, the courts have decided that Mollie is not in a position to go through the process and therefore needs treatment.

Mollie Fitzgerald was arrested on the accusation of stabbing her mother to death on the first day of 2020. The artist was arrested in the city of Olathe, Kansas (USA) on New Year’s Eve that year. The victim is Patricia “Tee” Fitzgerald, dead at age 68. The actress’ mother was found dead on December 20, 2019.

At the time, The Hollywood Reporter claimed that Patricia was moving back to Kansas after spending decades in Houston, Texas. Even after investigations, the motives for the crime are still unclear. Mollie was in “Captain America: The First Avenger” in a small role. In the film’s credits, the artist is cast as one of the Stark girls.

SEE TOO:

Captain America actress says she killed her mother in self-defense

Selena Gomez is seen with Chris Evans and fans freak out!

Chris Evans to return to play Captain America

Vehicles like ComicBook claim that the artist could be one of Howard Stark’s sidekicks in World War II. The character appears with more than one woman in the film. The accused no longer has credits within the MCU.

SELF DEFENSE

Just before New Year’s, Mollie Fitzgerald, who appeared in the movie Captain America, was arrested for the murder of her 68-year-old mother Patricia.

The 38-year-old actress was arrested in the city of Olathe, Kansas, United States, accused of having stabbed her mother to death.

The report suggests that since her arrest, Mollie has repeatedly told police she had no choice but to kill her mother after she was attacked with a knife.

The TMZ website reports the opposite.

“According to the statement, an autopsy revealed that it was Mollie’s mother who was defending herself from a knife attack,” the publication said.

The artist was charged with second-degree manslaughter and has since been booked in Johnson County Jail. If convicted, she faces up to 54 years in prison.

The next trial takes place on January 29th.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

38-year-old actress and filmmaker Mollie Fitzgerald, who appeared in Captain America: The First Avenger, released in 2011, was the target of a terrifying story. She is being accused of killing her mother in Kansas City, USA.

According to several local media, she was arrested in Olathe, which is in Johnson County, also Kansas. According to USA Today, Mollie allegedly stabbed Patricia Fitzgerald inside the family home.

She was charged with second-degree murder by the local police station, and held on bail for US$500,000 (approximately R$2 million).

No lawyer, who could represent the actress, nor a spokesman for the Olathe police spoke about the matter with the local press.

MAIN NEWS:

Father Patrick Fernandes posted shirtless photo and web reacts

With Red Flame Power, Bil Can Shake The Farm 13

Neymar’s father detonates a supposed audio by Galvão Bueno: ‘Where’s the respect?’

Owen Wilson ‘never met’ three-year-old daughter, says mother

Punishment in The Farm 13: Sthe steps on the ball and pedestrians will be without hot water 24 hours

Madonna leads musical march through the streets of Harlem to launch Madame X

Girlfriend accuses rapper Tyga of assault. Look!

Pregnant with her second child, Christina Ricci marries a hairdresser