After mystery, process ends with “novel” and exposes the number of Netflix subscribers

THE Netflix was exposed because of an error in the Where (Administrative Council for Economic Defense) and had its subscriber base unveiled for the first time since 2019. Neo TV against the merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery.

According to information from Notícias da TV, a document showed that Netflix has acquired over the years 19 million subscribers in the country. It all started when Neo made an argument about Netflix and attached a document from another lawsuit, about the volume bonus to the market made by Globo.

Within this document came the base number of subscribers for the North American producer. It is noteworthy that the information was private, that is, confidential and without permission for its public disclosure.

Because of competition from GloboPlay, HBO Max, Prime Video and Disney Plus, Netflix hid the information. The news gained repercussions behind the scenes of the country’s streaming war.

Controversial merger

Neo TV, an association with more than 180 channels, was against the merger request between WarnerMedia and Discovery and used as an argument the 31.7% belonging to the two conglomerates of the cable TV channel market. Counting children’s channels, the number would reach 52.4% of the market share.

Neo took advantage of the process and denied the information of large companies about the merger designed solely and exclusively for streaming. “The reality is quite different from that presented by the applicants. It is clear that they will not have any competitor with a similar level of audience in the children’s channel market”, he stated.

“In fact, they alone will hold more than 50% of the entire audience destined for this market, while their closest rival, ViacomCBS, will hold only slightly more than 20%, and Globo and Disney will hold channels with market shares still inferior”, he told Neo.

“It is true that streaming platforms have conquered many customers in recent years, but it is also clear that a relevant portion of consumers considers OTT services as complementary to pay TV”, he pointed out.

“The operation will significantly increase the concentration of the children’s channel market, generating the risk of exercising unilateral market power and a dangerous monopoly”, he pointed out.