After Petrobras’ readjustments, gasoline rises 0.4% and cooking gas reaches R$ 135

Cooking gas already costs more for Brazilian consumers, according to a survey by National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) for the week of October 3rd to 9th, after the price increase by Petrobras, announced last Friday (8). The impact, however, was still not total, as the readjustment took effect at the state-owned refineries only on Saturday (9), the last day of data collection by the ANP.

According to the agency, the 13-kilogram cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) can cost R$135 and the general average price rose from R$98.47 to R$98.67. Since March of this year, the fuel has risen about 90%. The highest price (R$ 135) is found in the municipality of Sinop/MT and the lowest (R$ 74.00) in Saquarema/RJ.

Gasoline, also readjusted this Saturday by the state-owned company, rose an average of 0.4% at stations, with prices ranging from R$ 4,690 (Cascavel/PR) to R$ 7.249 (Bagé/RS). In the year, gasoline registers an increase of 57.3%.

After 95 days without adjustment, Petrobras once again announced a 7.2% price increase for LPG. Gasoline was readjusted by the same percentage and, on the previous Tuesday, it revised the value of diesel oil by 9%.

* With Estadão Content.