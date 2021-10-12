After the end of Fox in Brazilian dealerships, Gol is once again Volkswagen’s entry-level car and attracts consumers

Gol returns as leader in Brazilian dealerships – credits: icarros/disclosure

Volkswagen confirmed last week, the end of production of the Fox, which has been in the Brazilian market for 18 years with its original body. The model was born, with the mission to succeed the Gol, which is now back to be the entry car of the German automaker, but unfortunately, the Fox left the dealerships before its brother. The last unit of the model was manufactured at the end of September in São José dos Pinhais (PR).

The reason for the end of Fox is due to the new pollutant emissions legislation that will come into force in 2022 in the country. However, Volkswagen said it had taken the model from dealerships to make room for the SUV T-Cross on the production line.

In its last months, the hatch was marketed in two versions, Xtreme and Connect, both with a 1.6 8V 104 horsepower engine from the EA111 family. The models cost R$67,400 and R$61,500 respectively. With the end of Fox production, the Gol is once again the cheapest model and sold at the German brand’s dealerships.

Despite everything, cheap is still a very strong expression to define the Goal, which is now starting at R$ 65,590 in its G5 version with a 1.0 MPI 84 hp three-cylinder engine and a five-speed manual transmission.

Gol returns to dealerships with state-of-the-art equipment

Being marketed at the price mentioned above, Volkswagen’s new entry-level model comes with a streamlined series of equipment such as a pocketknife key, power steering, power locks, front power windows, emergency brake warning on the flasher, air conditioning, no warning use of seat belt, driver’s seat with height adjustment, steel wheels with 14” hubcap and cell phone support.

The model also has ABS brakes with EBD, front airbags, Isofix hooks for child seats, headrests in all positions and three-point seat belts, which are mandatory equipment.

Optionally it is possible to insert speakers for sound, radio system with mp3 and Bluetooth Media Plus or even Urban packages. The most complete of them charges more than R$7,000, raising the Gol tag to a value of R$74,390.

Fox replacement colors will also influence the final price

It is noteworthy that the equipment mentioned above is for solid white and black. If consumers opt for Flash Red, equally solid, there will be an increase of R$ 500. As for the gray and silver options, the value is R$ 1,610, with mirror covers and door handles in matte black.

The Urban Complete package includes an alarm, fog lights, on-board computer in the instrument panel, key with door and trunk opening controls, alarm with key control, rear reading lights, four loudspeakers and two tweeters , vehicle color mirrors and door handles, rear parking sensors, 6.5” Composition Touch multimedia center, with Apple Carplay and Android Auto via cable and many other equipment.