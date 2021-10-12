After two years, Lima Duarte reunites family on a farm in São Paulo

Paloma Duarte shared some moments with the family at his grandfather’s farm, lime Duarte, 91 years old. After two years away from their families because of the Covid-19 pandemic, they got together in Indaiatuba, in the interior of São Paulo.

“We hadn’t met for two years! It was hard, pandemic, tests, all negative (amen), life! We got this beautiful day, right to a divine lunch and an afternoon full of stories and jokes. Monica Maluf, I’ll even post our improv scene! I love you family so much. Karina Maluf, the hottest member of the clan, had to be shit (laughs)”, wrote Paloma, still using the hashtags “my clan”, “my loves”, “best improvisations” and “grandfather’s house”.

The actress even posted a video with the following caption: “Summary of yesterday and continuous heat effect on the heart! Bah! What a mess we make, we are (laughs). The track (Dez a Dez, by Elymar Santos) was the ‘grandfather’ who determined it, as he explains: ‘this is the anthem of when we are on the farm!’ (then he doubles up and dies of laughter). My family is so hot, we look like children when we get together”.

Lima posted the same video on his social network. “The farm anthem and the family mess. Thanks for the video, my beautiful granddaughter, Paloma Duarte!”, wrote the veteran. Actress Debora Duarte, daughter of Lima and mother of Paloma, also posted a photo of the family reunion on her Instagram. “Good night to all of us!” she posted.

Paloma also published a photo just with Lima and commented on the expectation of acting opposite her grandfather in Além da Ilusão, the next soap opera of the six on Globo. They were cast to play father and daughter in the story of Alessandra Poggi, which is slated to debut next year, after In Times of the Emperor. “Caught you on the scene,” wrote the actress. Ana Clara Winter, daughter of Paloma, will play the actress’ daughter in the plot. Thus, Lima will act opposite his granddaughter and great-granddaughter in the story.

FAMILY NOVEL

Lima Duarte, since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, has been isolated in its site in Indaiatuba, with care and respect for social isolation. However, with the two doses of the vaccine taken and the vaccination growing in mass in the population, he is already close to returning to work in soap operas.

The star is scheduled to be in the plot of “Beyond illusion”, an upcoming 6 pm telenovela, by Alessandra Poggi, and with a novelty: according to columnist Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper OGlobo, he will be acting with the family.

Paloma Duarte, Lima Duarte’s granddaughter in real life, will be playing the actor’s character’s daughter in the soap opera, while Ana Clara, Paloma’s daughter and Lima Duarte’s great-granddaughter, will also play the actress’s character’s daughter, consequently, the actress’s character’s granddaughter. Lima Duarte.

In order to be able to work on the soap opera, Lima Duarte will return to the house he maintains in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio de Janeiro, the same condominium where Paloma lives.

WILL TO CONTINUE ACTING

In an interview with Revista Veja, the star had already told a little about how the pandemic has been going, in addition to his plans for the future.

“I have a birthday on March 29th. Last year, I turned 90 and was going to have a party, but the pandemic came and everything stopped,” he began.

“I was alone. I set up a private movie theater, with a big TV, and I watch Netflix and Globoplay”, he revealed.

The star also spoke of his vision of how he sees the current moment that the world lives, compared to the end of World War II.

“I was 15 years old. I became a man with the background war. At the time, my father said: ‘What will it be now? With 80 million dead, the world will not be the same.’ It was then that he got a ride and told me to leave: ‘Don’t stay in this forest, go face the next world’”.

He continued: “At 15, I arrived in São Paulo with this feeling we have today: what world is coming from now? I’m ready? The truth is, no one is. Let’s live and wait for it to happen”.

Finally, he took the opportunity to talk about his professional life, recalling his past works and novels.

“Soap operas are my patrimony. Thomas Mann says we live two lives. One is this objective: born, loved, worked, died. The other is the memory, which is longer”, he guaranteed.

“I have lived a lot in memory, remembering my journey at Globo, my childhood, my mother, memories and memories. At 91 years old, my life is already ending. The memory will persist”, he said at the time, stating that he intends to continue acting.

