Against a tough opponent and without his waiters, Renato has a puzzle to climb Flamengo | Flamengo

After the draw with Bragantino and the victory over Fortaleza, Flamengo will face Juventude on Wednesday, at Maracanã. The team from Rio Grande do Sul is traditionally a tough opponent for the red-black team, and Renato Gaucho will again have to assemble a puzzle to scale the team.

+ Diego Alves and Gustavo Henrique participate in training and approach their return to Flamengo

1 of 3 Renato Gaúcho at Flamengo training — Photo: Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo Renato Gaúcho at Flamengo training — Photo: Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo

If they win, Flamengo improves the performance they had against these three clubs in the first round, when they also played very poorly because of calls. At the time, they lost to Bragantino e Juventude and won against Fortaleza.

The team from Caxias do Sul is usually hard work. In the history of the Brazilian, there are 22 duels with nine victories for Juventude, seven for Flamengo and six draws.

Without his waiters, Renato will have to make a choice

Without Arrascaeta, cut from the Uruguayan national team with a thigh injury, and Vitinho, suspended, the coach will not have his two main waiters on the field this season. Both have already given 13 assists.

So, Renato will have to find someone in the squad to enter the vacancy and complete the midfield.

Some of Renato’s alternatives:

Kenedy: in theory, the most likely alternative. It weighs against him, who has not started, the lack of rhythm.

Gomes: with the eventual entry of the defensive midfielder, Andreas Pereira and Thiago Maia would act more advanced.

I rode: an option if Renato wants to make a pair of wingers with Matheuzinho.

Lazarus: entered six games since Renato arrived at Flamengo. It has more characteristics of an attacker than a guard.

2 of 3 Kenedy at Flamengo training on Monday — Photo: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo Kenedy at Flamengo training on Monday — Photo: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo

Of the coach’s numerous problems, the ones who have the best chance of returning to the team are goalkeeper Diego Alves and defender Gustavo Henrique. Diego, with an edema in his calf, still needs more time for reconditioning. David Luiz and Bruno Henrique are in the medical department.

Up front, the main hope for goals is the center forward Pedro, who scored in the last two games.

– Each game at the Brazilian Nationals is a final for us, and this one will be no different. We will enter respecting the opponent, but always looking for victory. Flamengo’s squad asks for this, to win. I hope we can enter with this mentality of wanting to win, but always with respect to the opponent – Pedro said to FlaTV.