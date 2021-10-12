Ágatha and Duda announce the end of the partnership in beach volleyball | Beach volleyball

One of the most winning duos in beach volleyball in recent times comes to an end. Agatha and Duda announced this Monday that they will no longer play together from next year. Behind the scenes of the sport, this news was already being aired since the end of the Tokyo Olympics. Duda will return to play with Ana Patrícia, with whom she was world champion at the base. Agatha still has no defined partner and, at 38, has the dream of becoming a mother for the first time.

Ágatha and Duda joined in 2017 and have always been identified as a very strong duo. Ágatha was a silver medalist at the Rio Olympics and Duda is considered the greatest phenomenon in recent base volleyball. They are the current leaders of the world ranking, current Brazilian champions and champions of the world circuit and were ninth in the Tokyo Olympics. In all, they won 14 golds in Brazilian stages and eight golds in the World Tour, besides several other podiums. .

– It was five years of great delivery. We went through difficult times, which made us grow and through many wonderful moments, showered with many victories. Playing with Duda made me grow a lot professionally, however I consider that my personal evolution was even greater. Besides, I was able to be part of many “first times” of Duda, and I think that’s really cool. I wish her the best. I thank all the professionals on this team, who gave so much and were part of this journey – Agatha said.

– I just have to thank Agatha, Marco Char, Renan Rippel, Lucas Palermo, Letícia Pessoa and everyone from the team who were with us throughout this cycle. I made many dreams come true with Agatha and lived the main one with her, which was to arrive at the Olympics. Agatha taught me so much, I am so grateful to her. I will take all these years with great care in my life. And everything we experienced was amazing and unique. I will always be rooting for the best in everyone. And that all these years made me grow as an athlete and a person. Each one has an important place in my life. – Dudley pointed out.