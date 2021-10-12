Airline company sues internet site that advertised ticket prices





the airline low cost Southwest Airlines is suing airline ticket offer websites Skiplagged.com and its partner Kiwi.com for advertising prices, offering to sell tickets and using their logo in unauthorized ways.

Although it may seem peculiar, Southwest is an airline that does not allow the distribution of its tickets outside its official website or through its somewhat restricted partner network. For years, the company has sued several ticket consolidation companies for advertising their flights in an unauthorized manner, even though these sites were not necessarily illegal.

And, talking about these more recent cases, the company has obtained favorable decisions in the actions that are currently in the US courts, reports a story on the Business Insider website. The company has already obtained favorable rulings in both the Skiplagged and Kiwi suits, such that these sites are outright barred from seeking information on the Southwest website and making it available to their customers.

Interestingly, the injunction also prevents companies from showing any information related to Southwest’s operation, including flight destinations and times, which are public information. Something very wrong, which hasn’t come to light yet, must have happened.



