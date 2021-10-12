Airline replaces flight attendants’ skirts with trousers and heels with sneakers in Ukraine

Justification given by SkyUp Airlines was that changes will make working environment more comfortable for all employees

REUTERS/Gleb Garanich Heels and skirts were replaced by sneakers and pants in flight attendants’ uniforms



SkyUp Airlines, which operates on the Ukraine 34 years ago, a change in the uniform from the flight attendants, who will move from wearing high heels and skinny skirts to wearing white Nike sneakers and pants. The justification given by the brand was that the change would bring more comfort to the work environment and adapt to current times. “We’ve analyzed the evolutions of flight attendants’ uniforms since the early 1930s. They changed depending on the role employees played in the flight. Times have changed, women have changed. In contrast to the classic and conservative heels and red lipsticks, a more modern and comfortable image of a ‘champion’ appeared”, said the head of the company’s Marketing department, Marianna Grigorash, in an interview with Reuters news agency.

“Heeled shoes are beautiful, I won’t say no, but my feet suffered and swelled at the end of the flights. Tennis is absolutely wonderful,” said one of the company’s flight attendants, Alexandrina Denysenko, also in conversation with Reuters. In addition to comfort, safety was also mentioned by some of the flight attendants as a good reason for the change, as the shoes would facilitate the evacuation process of an aircraft in the event of an emergency landing or landing on water. Despite the new airs, this is not the first time in the world that such a change has been announced. UK airline Virgin Atlantic abolished mandatory makeup in 2019, and other companies in Japan and Norway allowed high heels to be replaced by flat shoes.