Airline trades flight attendants’ high heels for super-comfortable sneakers





Ukrainian low-cost airline SkyUp Airlines no longer requires employees to wear high heels and instead allows them to opt for comfortable sneakers. They can also opt for a new type of uniform that is much more functional than a tight shirt and skirt: a smart, practical pantsuit.

According to the BBC, the airline made drastic changes to its dress code after a survey of its crew revealed that the employees were tired of wearing “high heels, tight blouses and skirts”. On ultra-long trips, for example, flight attendants complained that, after landing, they could hardly walk.

The steward’s work includes cleaning, demonstrating aircraft safety procedures, serving passengers and other tasks, which are best performed with sneakers and pants.

More and more companies have opted for a dress code (dress code) less demanding, giving people freedom to choose between flexible options that, at the same time, adapt to each one’s style and secure the airline’s business card.

The world and aviation have changed. Flying is democratized and the generation is another, with far fewer travelers concerned about how a steward or stewardess is dressed. What matters is that they are prepared for an emergency situation, their main function on board.



