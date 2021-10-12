Airplane makes emergency landing in Viracopos after technical problems

Passengers recorded the plane’s return to Campinas (Photo: Reproduction)

A flight by the airline Azul, which left Viracopos Airport, bound for the United States, had to return to Campinas last night (10) and make an emergency landing after technical problems.

According to a female passenger who was on the flight, right after takeoff, the aircraft began to make a loud noise and all the televisions turned off, causing panic in those on the aircraft. Some passengers also said they saw fire in the plane’s engine.

Also according to witnesses, after some time after takeoff, the pilot warned the passengers that he would return to Campinas. In videos, you can hear applause from passengers after the aircraft has come to a complete stop on the runway safely. The flight carried 134 passengers and 13 crew.

THE BLUE ONE

In an official note, Azul clarified that, due to technical problems, flight AD8704, connecting Campinas to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, returned to its airport of origin last night (10). The company, however, did not say where the problem occurred, which according to passengers, would have been in the engine.

Check out the company’s note: “The company emphasizes that landing and disembarkation occurred normally and that customers, accommodated in hotels, are receiving all the necessary assistance as provided for in Anac’s resolution 400”, said the note. The company also said that a new flight is scheduled for this Monday (13).

“Blue regrets any annoyances caused, highlights that actions like this are necessary to ensure the safety of its operations and emphasizes that an extra flight is already scheduled to serve impacted customers”, completed the company’s note.