Alice and Children’s Day: we couldn’t find a better way to celebrate the date! | famous

What is it to be a child? What do children do? Simple questions aren’t they? Now imagine the cuteness of Alice answering and still creating a story from your head? Morgana Secco , mom of the little one, accepted Gshow’s joke and produced a video A LOT (yes, very much) cute and special from Children’s Day !

Alice enchants the internet when speaking difficult words and when talking to her parents

But that’s not all, okay? There’s a fresh and warm interview about how Alice – who lives in London with her parents – is adapting to the crèche and learning to speak English (in the last interview done by Gshow, she still didn’t speak the language).

Gshow: How is Children’s Day as a family? Do you plan a different day with Alice on this date?

Morgana Secco: Here in England it’s not a holiday, so we’re not in the habit of celebrating. We don’t plan anything special.

Gshow: Will Alice get any gifts on the date?

Morgana Secco: We are not in the habit of giving gifts on specific dates. Even on birthdays, we like to celebrate more by taking a different tour or eating food we like. And we give gifts when we feel like it, without having a date for it.

Gshow: Alice has entered the daycare and is hooking up with other kids. How is this interaction going?

Morgana Secco: She was at a stage where she was looking for other children in the playground to interact with them. We felt it would be a good time to start day care. And it is being, she is excited about all the news. According to the caregivers, she is playing and getting along well.

Gshow: How is Alice learning English?

Morgana Secco: She is having daily contact with English that she didn’t have before. She already knows a few words, but I think it’s too early to assess as it’s been just over a week since she started attending daycare.

