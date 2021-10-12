Aline complains about Dayane’s excessive puns

Aline Mineiro and Dayane Mello spent part of the morning of this Monday (11) talking in the tree house, in “A Fazenda 13”. During the interaction, the ex-panicat reported that the model had been giving out excessive punts last night, which made the mandatory rest in Record TV’s confinement difficult. Rico Melquiades witnessed all the friends’ DR.

“Friend, you farted a lot tonight. I went in to lie under the blanket, I wanted to kill you”, complained Léo Lins’ girlfriend. In a sporty tone, the formerGrande Fratello VIP, Italian version of “Big Brother Brasil”, countered the artist. “Oh, don’t you fart, princess?”, he asked. The competitor then revealed what it did to alleviate the odor. “I fart, yes, a lot, but when I went to bed cute, I hit the blanket to get better”.

Rico arrived at the scene just as the unusual conversation was beginning, and confirmed that Dayane Mello farted in the main room of “The Farm 13”. “It was you, yes. Brazil knows you fart all night”, shot. The model, who usually sleeps in the same bed as Aline Mineiro and starred in the first kiss between two women of the season, laughed at the complaint.

Before Rico’s arrival, Aline criticized Bil Araújo. “It’s because of the money, everyone is wanting and fighting for theirs. I think each one plays according to the baggage they brought from abroad, with their essence and maturity, but I can’t take it anymore. We go through the kitchen, it’s a lot of provocation. He didn’t say anything, he didn’t give me a good day, it hurts me a lot”, said the pawn.

The ex-panicat accused the competitor of being a manipulative player. “It’s very surreal, I didn’t live like that out there, the way he handles things is very dirty”, said Aline Mineiro. “You started being targeted a week ago, and I have been for over a month. It’s getting more unbearable, I can’t take it anymore. But now it’s getting to a degree of provocation, the things they say, before they did it more hidden, now they do it hard. I have very heavy energy“, vented Dayane.

Before that, the worker’s declaration came after Dayane Mello criticizes the behavior of some participant and cite the ex-BBB as the main example of rivalry between the competitors of the rural reality show on Record. “We are not dealing with mature people”, lamented the international model, who fears going to her third farm in a row in “A Fazenda 13”.

“Today I heard Bil saying ‘tomorrow is war’, this is a battlefield appearing here, which it isn’t, it shouldn’t be like that. I don’t like this tension, we’re dealing with children, unfortunately”, criticized the person, who in the second week of “A Fazenda 13” denied having been abused by Nego do Borel, kicked out of the program after pressure from the public and sponsors.

In time, Bil Araújo won the third Trial of Fire of the rural reality show season and will have weight two in the vote if he opts for the power of the red flame, chosen by the public in a vote on TikTok. In addition, he will be able to opt for the power of the green flame, which was decided by the production of the program, and revealed in the live edition in the formation of Roça.