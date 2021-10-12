Aline Scratched changes her hair, her positioning and even her name; check out · TV news

Aline Riscado announced this Tuesday (12) a series of changes in her life, starting with her stage name. She no longer wants to be called Riscado, but Aline Campos. “My Christian name is back to being my strength, the way I want to be called from now on,” he said in an Instagram post.

On the social network, the former dancer of Faustão has already changed her name. She also shared the new haircut and a new image: more sober and more spiritual, even with the environment.

“Planet Earth is currently undergoing an intense transformation, and this is increasingly felt, even by the most skeptical. The opportunity that we human beings are having to learn and, consequently, evolve to a more expanded and higher consciousness, is connected to the flow from all over the universe! With me it would be no different”, wrote the digital influencer.

Aline took advantage that this 12th is her birthday to announce her new phase. “I’m more and more connected with the subtlest. And my essence more and more overcomes the ego, which so eludes and sabotages us,” she wrote. Aline stated that she feels a deep transformation internally, of reconnection with her roots, including the capillaries.

“Today I also experience the growth of my hair free, without chemicals to straighten and with the certainty that this is the most beautiful beauty I could have. My truth! The cut came to seal all this courage to assume who I really am , with the certainty that, no matter what the eyes see, without feeling it, everything is an illusion! Gratitude”, he justified.

See here the post of the ex-Riscado: