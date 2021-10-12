Amidst the global crisis, oil price has reached its highest value since 2018

The price of oil rose about 2% this Monday (11), amid an energy crisis that affects the main global economies due to restriction in supply by large producers.

Brent was up 1.8%, priced at $83 [cerca de R$ 460] per barrel, the highest value since October 2018. WTI oil rose 2.2% to US$81 [cerca de R$ 450], highest price since the end of 2014.

“Oil prices should continue to rise in the short term,” said Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch.

Prices increase as countries ease restrictions against Covid-19 and resume economic activity. Brent has been up for five weeks and WTI for seven.

The pace of economic recovery combined with cold weather has increased demand for energy, while pressure on governments to accelerate the transition to cleaner energy has slowed investment in oil projects.

Coal, gas and electricity prices have also soared to record levels in recent weeks, driven by widespread energy shortages in Asia, Europe and the United States.

“Last week’s news that the (US) Department of Energy is not planning to exploit strategic reserves for the time being is keeping the oil market tight and is pushing up prices,” said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said last week that the government was considering tapping the country’s emergency oil reserves to cool gasoline prices, though the Department of Energy later said it “had no plans to act right now”.