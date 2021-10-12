ANA’s latest ‘nice’ A380 plane is taken to Airbus’ beautiful delivery center





The whole world has been following in recent months the evolution of the completion of the last Airbus A380 to be manufactured in aviation history, all destined for the Arab airline Emirates, which has more than 100 units of the giant plane and should receive the last copy in December of this year. year.

However, we have also seen, since last year, here at AEROIN, the evolution of the situation of a last A380 from another company, which had already finished production, but continues until now at the Airbus facilities.

This is the third of the order for just three double-decker jets from Japan’s ANA – All Nippon Airways, which have special paintings of “nice” sea turtles, specially chosen to celebrate the nature of Hawaii, the main destination of the airline’s A380.

Image: Airbus





ANA had received two of the planes on its order, with paintings of turtles in blue and green, however, with the crisis of the Covid pandemic, this third one in orange was even delivered in documentary terms, however, it never left Toulouse, France, for Japan, as the company chose to leave it stocked in Europe under the care of the manufacturer Airbus, until the demand for international travel improves.

Now, after the test flight we saw on the 27th here at AEROIN, the plane was finally moved by Airbus this Monday, October 11th, to its beautiful delivery center at Toulouse airport, which seems to indicate that the “ flying orange turtle” will finally fly to the Far East in the next few hours or days.

Airbus has a delivery center with a beautiful architecture specially designed to receive customers who arrive to pick up their aircraft.

The building surrounds the plane with a curved glazed structure that allows it to be seen from different angles, in addition to having a special interior to welcome the customer.

See below images of the location, as well as a video showing how ANA’s first A380 handover ceremony went in March 2019:

An Airbus A330 at the delivery center – Image: Dominique Viet / world-architects.com

The interior of the delivery center – Image: Luc Boegly / world-architects.com

At the time this article was published this Monday morning, the aircraft was already seen on the online flight tracking platforms with the identification “ANA266”, therefore, it will possibly take off soon.



