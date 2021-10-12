Android users prefer Qualcomm’s big screen and platform, report reveals

AnTuTu Benchmark — an application used to measure the performance of smartphones — recently published a ranking that lists the main preferences of Android users, analyzing several points that are crucial when making a smartphone purchase decision, such as screen or storage, for example. The data takes into account user preferences during the third quarter of this year, analyzing differences related to the hardware of smartphones that used the platform for benchmark tests, including data on the screen, RAM memory, internal storage and processor platform.





Before proceeding with the results released, it is worth noting that none of the surveys below take into account iPhones or segregate them according to brand, evaluating in general and broadly the devices that used AnTuTu for performance measurement.

User Preferences

Starting the ranking, during the third quarter the screen size that topped the list is 6.7 inches, corresponding to a total of 29% of the devices that used AnTuTu during this period and an increase of 13.8% compared to the first quarter and 0.8% compared to the second. Still in the top three we have 6.5 inches in second place with 15.2% and 6.3″ inches with 14.5%. The report indicates that screens smaller than 6.3″ are decreasing significantly due to factors related to the mobile device market, in addition to the low offer of models with this proportion.

The data reveals that the Qualcomm platform is present in more than half of smartphones that used AnTuTu, corresponding to a total of 62.9% and registering a slight drop of 0.4% compared to the second quarter, a decline that was not enough to take the manufacturer out of the first position. In second place we have MediaTek with a share of 16.8% of the market, followed by Samsung with 9.1%, Huawei with 6.9% and others with 4.2%, indicating that the main competition in this segment is in charge from Qualcomm, MediaTek and Samsung, which although they present a huge difference follow at the top.

Still on the internal hardware, the AnTuTu user preferences report reveals that most people opt for devices with 6GB or 8GB RAM memory, which correspond to 33.9% and 33.5%, respectively, a very small difference between the two sizes. As for the others, the list indicates that 17.1% of cell phones tested during the third quarter have 4 GB of RAM and 9.1% boast 12 GB, a quantity that is only seen in more advanced models and that usually belong to the category of devices gamers.

Finally, the report also brought up other Android-related preferences, such as screen refresh rate or internal storage, for example. The first one is constantly growing and demonstrates that the higher display frequency has become a requirement for many users, as well as the amount of ROM. update rate 60 Hz — 58.2%

— 58.2% 120 Hz — 27.9%

— 27.9% 90 Hz — 10.2% Internal storage 128GB — 51.2%

— 51.2% 256 GB — 22.4%

— 22.4% 64GB — 19.9% Android version Android 11 — 71.3%

— 71.3% Android 10 — 21.9%

— 21.9% Android 9 — 3.6%