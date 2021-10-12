Angelica reveals that her father suffered a stroke: ‘Living moments of anguish’ – Entertainment

Angelica revealed that her father, Francisco Ksyvicks, suffered a stroke (cerebrovascular accident). He was admitted on Saturday (9), at Hospital Copa Star, in Rio de Janeiro. The information was confirmed by the famous, on the night of Monday (11), on social networks.

“Since Saturday we have been experiencing moments of anguish over the health of my father, who suffered a stroke. However, we have faith in every little gesture. I thank you for all the positive energy for my beloved father, for all the prayers you are praying throughout difference in our lives and minimizing suffering. I believe! He is fighting and will win,” wrote the star.

Earlier, through social networks, Angelica thanked the affection she has been receiving of the public. “Thank you for the affection and prayers of all friends and fans for my father. This love and faith strengthen all of us family and I’m sure it will help his recovery. God is in charge of everything. I love you,” she published.

THE last time the father of the famous appeared on Instagram hers was in February. At the time, he received the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, and the presenter celebrated the special moment with the followers.