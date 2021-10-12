Angelica thanks prayers after her father’s health problem

– Continues after the announcement –



This Monday (11), Angelica used social media to say thanks for the prayers of friends and fans for his father’s recovery, Francisco Ksyvicks, 83 years old. On Sunday’s Sunday (10), Luciano Huck said that his father-in-law had a serious health problem and needed to be hospitalized.

In Instagram stories, the presenter made a post to thank her followers and friends. “Thank you for the affection and prayers of all friends and fans for my father. That love and faith strengthens all of us family members, and I’m sure it will help his recovery. God is in charge of everything. I love you,” she said, without giving details about her father’s health condition.

Angelica reveals drama for peeing in flight: “I used the boys’ diapers”

– Continues after the announcement –

On Sunday, Huck opened his heart and spoke of his father-in-law’s health problem. “I want to take the opportunity and send a very special kiss to Mr. Chico (Francisco), Angelica’s father, he had a serious health problem yesterday, but everything will be fine, God willing!”, he said.

– Continues after the announcement –



Live Luciano Huck reveals that Angelica’s father is hospitalized

He continued to send a message to his father-in-law. “Mr Francisco, I’m here praying a lot for you. I want to take the opportunity and thank all the doctors, the entire Copa Star team, thank you very very much!”, he said. “Mr Chico, we’re together! I love you a lot”, declared the presenter when closing the program.