Animal protection groups protest against cockfights in Far Cry 6

THE Ubisoft released on October 6 the title Far Cry 6 for consoles and PC. The new game in the franchise was not well received by the public, receiving grades below expectations generated by the production.

But another reason is generating criticism of the game, the PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) , an organization created to fight for the rights of animals, is extremely bothered by the cock fights that are reproduced in Far Cry 6. The company issued a repudiation note to the mini-game that put roosters fighting each other, in an extremely aggressive and uncomfortable way. Check out the statement from the PETA.

“Turning a bloody horrible sport like cockfighting into a Mortal Kombat-style video game match is far from a real innovation, as today’s society is strongly opposed to forcing animals to fight to the death. cockfights are equipped with sharp spurs that tear through flesh and bone, causing agonizing and fatal wounds. PETA Latino advises Ubisoft to replace this reprehensible minigame with one that doesn’t glorify cruelty.”

THE PETA want the Ubisoft perform the exchange of the cockfighting minigame for another one that is not so cruel, even compared the practice in video games as a bloody match of Mortal Kombat.



The organization has gained prominence among players in recent years for developing a Vegan Guide to the game Animal Crossing: New Horizons, teaching players to enjoy gambling without having to perform practices that harm animals in any way.

In Brazil, cock fighting is prohibited by law under the Decree No. 50620, of May 18, 1961, on account of being an act of mistreatment of animals, in addition to being a prohibited gambling game.

Ubisoft has not yet commented on what happened, Far Cry 6 is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC.

Via: vg247