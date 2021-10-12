Another Brazilian girl dies

The number of dead victims of the slaughter last Saturday (09) in Pedro Juan Caballero, Paraguay, rose to five. The Brazilian student Rafaelli do Nascimento Alves, 19, was admitted to a hospital in the neighboring city of Ponta Porã (MS), where she lived, and couldn’t resist.

Paraguayan police confirmed the student’s death this morning. She had left a ballad when she was hit by three shots. Two other people were also injured and remain hospitalized in the border region.

Two other Brazilians, medical students Rhannye Jamily Borges de Oliveira, and Kaline Reinoso de Oliveira, also died. Haylee Carolina Acevedo Yunis, 21, a friend of the students and the daughter of Amambay governor Ronald Acevedo, died in the attack.

The target of the criminals, according to the Paraguayan police, was Osmar Vicente Álvarez Grance, 32, known as Bebeto. He took 31 shots out of more than 100 fired by the assassins.

Six Brazilians suspected of involvement in the crime were arrested yesterday in a townhouse in the neighboring city of Cerro Corá. Three vehicles, car documents, and money were seized with them. Two of the detainees are from the São José do Rio Preto region.

The Federal Police of Brazil and the Senad (National Anti-Drug Secretariat) of Paraguay are investigating whether the PCC (First Command of the Capital) is behind the murders.

Suspicions are that Bebeto denounced the then leader of the criminal faction in the border region, Wesley Neres dos Santos, 35, the Bebezão. He was arrested in March of this year with 13 other members of the PCC in a car wash that, according to Paraguayan police, belongs to Bebeto.

An apocryphal note circulating on social media says that the PCC has no involvement in last Saturday’s killing of Pedro Juan Caballero.

Federal Police investigations indicated that the PCC had set up a headquarters with 174 members in the border region. The first name on the list was Giovanni Barbosa da Silva, 29, the Koringa. He was arrested in January of this year and Bebezão had taken over from him.

The border region is considered strategic for the PCC because it is the main route for drug and arms trafficking in Brazil. Exporting cocaine to Europe, via Brazilian ports, is the most profitable activity for the criminal organization.